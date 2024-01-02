en English
Business

Intellipharmaceutics Nears TSXV Listing with Conditional Approval

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Intellipharmaceutics Nears TSXV Listing with Conditional Approval

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pioneering pharmaceutical firm known for creating innovative and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, has recently announced their conditional approval to list its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) as a Tier 2 Life Science Issuer. This development, pending final approval from the TSXV, represents a significant milestone for the company, positioning it at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry.

The Road to TSXV Listing

The company’s management is working relentlessly to fulfill the listing conditions, necessary for final approval from TSXV. This approval will essentially catapult the company into a prestigious platform for trading, broadening its reach and influence within the sector.

Transition from TSX to TSXV

Once final approval is granted, Intellipharmaceutics foresees a seamless transition from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to the TSXV. This shift is not expected to disrupt trading activities, with shares projected to continue trading under the symbol ‘IPCI’.

Continued Presence on OTCQB Marketplace

In addition to the TSXV listing, the company’s shares are set to remain listed on the OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol ‘IPCIF’. This continued presence signifies the company’s dedication to maintaining a strong foothold in the American market.

A Look at Intellipharmaceutics’ Innovative Pipeline

Intellipharmaceutics is the proud creator of the Hypermatrix technology, a patented controlled-release drug delivery platform that has revolutionized the pharmaceutical landscape. The company boasts an impressive product pipeline with some FDA-approved drugs and various others in development, including their Oxycodone ER and Regabatin XR. These initiatives underscore Intellipharmaceutics’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of pharmaceutical technology.

The company will be releasing further updates regarding the TSXV listing and the voluntary delisting from the TSX through subsequent press releases. Stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to keep a close watch on these communications.

Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

