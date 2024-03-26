Intel Unveils AI PC Developer Program, Targets 300+ AI Features in 2024

Intel has taken a significant leap forward with the announcement of its AI PC Acceleration Program, aimed at enhancing the development and deployment of AI technologies. This initiative, revealed on Wednesday, underscores Intel's commitment to optimizing AI features across over 100 million Intel Core Ultra-powered PCs by 2025. Through this program, Intel seeks to empower software developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), and independent hardware vendors (IHVs) with advanced developer tools, software, and Intel Core Ultra processors equipped hardware.

Strategic Partnerships and Developer Support

Intel's collaboration with more than 150 hardware vendors globally is poised to introduce over 300 AI-accelerated features in 2024, spanning over 230 designs from 12 leading original equipment manufacturers. The launch of Intel's Core Ultra processors, equipped with a built-in AI accelerator (NPU), marks a pivotal moment in computing. This NPU facilitates native handling of sustained AI workloads with minimal power consumption, thereby enhancing power efficiency and extending battery life in notebooks. Additionally, Intel's GPU (Intel Arc) is designed to manage data-intensive AI computations, while the CPU addresses sequential data and complex branching with low-latency inference. Developers interested in the AI PC Acceleration Program can sign up for free access to AI and machine learning tools, including the Intel OpenVINO toolkit, alongside courses, certifications, and technical support to optimize and test their technologies.

Driving AI Innovation Across Industries

Intel's partnership with industry giants such as Adobe, Blackmagic Design, and numerous major game developers is set to revolutionize services by leveraging the capabilities of Intel Core Ultra processor-powered PCs. This collaboration underscores Intel's strategy to enhance performance, productivity, and creativity for end users, by optimizing software to take full advantage of AI technologies. The AI PC Developer Program is not just a testament to Intel's commitment to innovation but also a call to action for developers to harness the potential of AI in transforming applications and services.

Implications for the Tech Industry

The AI PC Acceleration Program represents a significant milestone in Intel's strategy to lead the AI revolution in personal computing. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem involving software developers, ISVs, and IHVs, Intel is setting the stage for unprecedented advancements in AI capabilities. The program's focus on optimizing AI on Intel-based PCs through 2025 is poised to set new standards in computing performance and efficiency. As Intel continues to drive AI innovation, the tech industry is on the brink of a new era where AI integration in PCs is not just an advantage but a necessity for staying competitive.