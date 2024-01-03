en English
Business

Integrity Marketing Group Announces Partnership with We The People Agency

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Integrity Marketing Group Announces Partnership with We The People Agency

Integrity Marketing Group, LLC (‘Integrity’), a leading provider of life and health insurance, as well as wealth management and retirement planning solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with We The People Agency (‘WTP Agency’), an independent marketing organization founded by Rodolfo and Cecilia Vargas. This alliance is expected to enhance offerings for both agents and clients, providing WTP Agency with access to Integrity’s proprietary insurtech suite, data analytics, marketing resources, and product development.

From Immigrants to Industry Influencers

The Vargas couple, who immigrated from El Salvador to the United States in 2006, established WTP Agency with a specific focus on serving the Hispanic community. They aimed to provide financial security through life insurance and annuities, educating thousands of families in the process. Their agency has since grown to support over 5,000 agents and has secured over $20 million in annual premiums.

A Mutual Vision of Growth and Service

Both Integrity and WTP Agency share a mutual vision of growth and service, focusing particularly on underserved communities. This collaboration aims to simplify insurance processes and serve agents and clients in more holistic ways. The partnership is expected to help WTP Agency achieve its goals and expand its business, while Integrity seeks to extend its market influence by incorporating the successful systems of its partners.

Strengthening the Hispanic Community

With its commitment to serving the Hispanic population, this partnership underscores a dedication to growth and service, and the potential to reshape the insurance landscape for this community. By leveraging Integrity’s resources and WTP Agency’s deep understanding of the Hispanic market, the collaboration can provide more comprehensive and culturally sensitive solutions to the Hispanic community, which has often been overlooked in financial services.

Business United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

