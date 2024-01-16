Inszone Insurance Acquires Jacque Pirtle Insurance: A Strategic Move to Expand in Texas

Inszone Insurance Services, a full-service insurance brokerage firm, has announced the acquisition of Dallas/Fort Worth-based Jacque Pirtle Insurance. This move aims to bolster Inszone's footprint in Texas and cater to the needs of families and businesses in the region with tailored insurance solutions.

Advertisment

Strengthening Presence and Offering Enhanced Services

The acquisition of Jacque Pirtle Insurance, an agency that has served the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex diligently for nearly three decades, is expected to fortify Inszone's Texas presence. Clients of Jacque Pirtle Insurance can anticipate the continuation of personalized services, augmented by streamlined processes, a broader array of insurance offerings, and enhanced back-office support.

The Legacy of Jacque Pirtle Insurance

Advertisment

Founded in June 1994 by Jacque Pirtle, the agency has consistently demonstrated a commitment to professionalism, honesty, and deep industry knowledge. Their mission to offer personalized insurance solutions has now found a new home with Inszone Insurance, ensuring the legacy of exceptional service continues.

Inszone Insurance's Expansive Reach

Inszone Insurance, headquartered in Sacramento, California, provides a range of property and casualty insurance, as well as employee benefits. The company has been growing organically and through acquisitions, boasting 50 locations across several states, including California, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas. This latest acquisition testifies to their commitment to growth, with a focus on maintaining superior customer service and innovative insurance solutions.

Inszone Insurance CEO Chris Walters expressed enthusiasm for the merger, noting that the acquisition enhances the company's presence in Texas and promises clients a dedicated service supplemented by a wider range of insurance products and improved support from the Dallas team.