Institutional Investors and Insiders Hold Majority Stake in Arista Networks, Inc.

Institutional investors dominate the stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET), holding an impressive 70% of the company’s shares. This level of institutional investment, often perceived as a positive sign by individual investors, reflects the financial might and research prowess these institutions bring to the table.

Insider Ownership

Insiders, including key executive Andreas Bechtolsheim and CEO Jayshree Ullal, hold significant shares in Arista Networks. Bechtolsheim owns the largest insider stake at 15%, while Ullal holds 3.3% of the company’s shares. The collective insider ownership, valued at US$13 billion, suggests a tangible alignment of the board with shareholder interests.

Public Ownership

The general public, primarily individual investors, hold a noteworthy 11% stake in the company, indicating a diversification of the company’s shareholder base.

The ownership structure of Arista Networks reveals that both institutional and insider participants wield substantial influence, potentially impacting the company’s policy and stock performance. Investors, however, are urged to also consider other crucial factors like company performance and potential warning signs.

Company Performance and Other Factors

Arista Networks reported a 1.63 EPS for the quarter, with a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter exceeded analysts’ expectations of 1.48 billion. Arista Networks’ 50-day simple moving average stands at 217.41, and a 200-day simple moving average of 191.68.

In the recent past, insiders, including SVP Kenneth Duda and Director Charles H. Giancarlo, have sold significant amounts of company stock. However, the company’s stock remains attractive, with an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks, Inc. continues to develop, market, and sell cloud networking solutions globally, reinforcing its position in the tech industry. Despite potential warning signs, the company’s strong institutional and insider ownership, mixed with consistent company performance, make it an interesting entity to watch in the finance world.