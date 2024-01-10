Instacart Enhances Advertising Capabilities with Google Shopping Ads

Instacart, the on-demand grocery delivery platform, has broadened its advertising horizons by partnering with its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) partners like Danone’s Oikos, Kraft Heinz brands, and Publicis Media’s CPG clients to stimulate Google Shopping ads. This strategic move is designed to leverage Instacart’s first-party retail media data and closed-loop insights, enhancing these brands’ ability to engage with consumers through Google’s popular search engine.

Leveraging Data for Enhanced Connectivity

The expansion allows Instacart and its advertising partners to connect with consumers who demonstrate high intent during their Google searches. This can result in delivering their products within an hour, potentially boosting the probability of conversions. The integration enables Google Shopping ads featuring these CPG brands available on Instacart to scale, reaching consumers across Google’s expansive platform.

Riding the Wave of Digital Retail Media

U.S. ad spending on digital retail media reached $46 billion in 2023 and is projected to more than double by 2027, representing a lucrative opportunity for marketers. In this rapidly evolving landscape, Instacart has been rolling out ad products to attract more advertisers into its network. Notably, the company generated $222 million in ad revenue in the third quarter, a 19% year-over-year increase.

Instacart’s Continued Expansion

The new partnership is part of Instacart Ads’ continued enlargement of advertising capabilities, both on- and off-platform. This strategic move allows Instacart to utilize its first-party data to assist marketers in expanding their reach and tapping into a pool of high-value customers. As part of its ongoing innovation, Instacart also touts in-store advertising through high-tech grocery carts and uses AI to enhance features, including generating recipes based on shopping cart contents.

By allowing its CPG partners to activate Google Shopping ads, Instacart not only broadens its own advertising capabilities but also enables these brands to showcase their products in a way that is convenient and efficient for consumers. The early pilot results highlight positive outcomes such as return on ad spend and new-to-brand sales for brand partners. This expansion underscores Instacart Ads’ ongoing momentum to drive growth for its CPG brand partners’ campaigns, both on and off-platform.