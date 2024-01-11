en English
Military

Inspector General Report: $1 Billion Military Equipment Missing in Ukraine

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
An alarming report from the inspector general has brought to light an unsettling lapse in the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) accountability. Over $1 billion in specialized military equipment dispatched to Ukraine, constituting a significant portion of a $1.69 billion package, remains unaccounted for. This equipment, sent as part of the enhanced end-use monitoring (EEUM) program, is of a sensitive nature, and its potential misuse poses a substantial risk.

Uncharted Military Aid

The EEUM program is a safeguarding mechanism designed to ensure the proper use of defense articles with advanced technology or those vulnerable to improper use. However, the report highlighted the difficulties faced by the U.S. Office of Defense Cooperation-Ukraine in inventorying this equipment within the stipulated 90-day timeframe. The report also pointed out instances of incomplete database updates and inaccurate inventory records. A significant quantity of Stinger gripstocks, for instance, is currently untraceable.

The War Factor

While the DoD acknowledges the challenges posed by wartime conditions in efficiently tracking weapons, it maintains that Ukraine is largely adhering to the prescribed use, transfer, and security conditions for the items. The inspector general, Robert Storch, has not confirmed any diversion of American military equipment in Ukraine. However, allegations of criminal conduct related to U.S. security assistance are under investigation.

Escalating Concerns

Reports suggest criminal gangs in Ukraine have acquired military weapons amid the surge of Western military aid. Since 2014, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with $50 billion in military equipment. Support swelled following the outbreak of war with Russia in February 2022. These accountability issues have ignited debates in Congress about further military aid to Ukraine, intertwined with discussions on U.S. border security funding. As the report underscores the need for improved inventory processes and stringent documentation of third-party transfers, it does not indicate that any of the weapons have been improperly diverted or misused. However, the specter of potential theft or diversion looms large, adding another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation.

Military Ukraine United States
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

