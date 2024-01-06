en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Insider Trading Trends at Insmed Incorporated: A Look at Recent Activities

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
Insider Trading Trends at Insmed Incorporated: A Look at Recent Activities

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that John Wise, Chief Commercial Officer of Insmed Incorporated, executed a sale of 21,238 shares in the company on January 5, 2024. This sale continues an ongoing pattern of insider disposals by Wise, who over the past year has sold a total of 28,270 shares without making any purchases.

Insmed’s Insider Trading Pattern

An examination of the insider transaction history for Insmed Incorporated uncovers a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. Specifically, there has been only one insider buy compared to 25 insider sells during this period. This consistent selling by insiders can be viewed as a significant indicator by current and potential shareholders as it provides insight into the internal perspective on the stock’s value and future.

Insmed’s Market Position

On the day of the most recent insider transaction, Insmed’s stock was trading at $29.2, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $4.198 billion. The price-to-GF-Value ratio, a valuation metric used by GuruFocus, stood at 1.04 with a GF Value of $28.14. This indicates that Insmed Inc is currently considered fairly valued.

Insmed’s Focus on Rare Diseases

Insmed Incorporated, a global biopharmaceutical company, has established its reputation through the development of treatments for serious and rare diseases. Its first commercial product, ARIKAYCE, has received approval in the United States, the European Union, and Japan. The company continues to expand its pipeline of investigational therapies, focusing on diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Shell Anticipates Impairment Charges Up to $4.5 Billion Amidst Shift to Sustainable Energy
Shell, the global energy giant, recently revealed it expects to incur impairment charges between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion in its fourth-quarter results. The majority of these charges are linked to Shell’s integrated gas business, predominantly its assets in Singapore. The announcement is part of the company’s ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, aligning with its strategy
Shell Anticipates Impairment Charges Up to $4.5 Billion Amidst Shift to Sustainable Energy
Kansas City Royals and Chiefs' Future in Jackson County Hinges on Sales Tax Extension
3 mins ago
Kansas City Royals and Chiefs' Future in Jackson County Hinges on Sales Tax Extension
Kriya Therapeutics to Advance Gene Therapy Candidates into Clinical Trials
3 mins ago
Kriya Therapeutics to Advance Gene Therapy Candidates into Clinical Trials
Farmers and Supermarkets in Dispute Over Lamb Prices
2 mins ago
Farmers and Supermarkets in Dispute Over Lamb Prices
Boeing's Stock Drops Following In-Flight Incident on Alaska Airlines Flight
2 mins ago
Boeing's Stock Drops Following In-Flight Incident on Alaska Airlines Flight
From Construction to Mining: Laborer's TikTok Tale Inspires Career Shifts
3 mins ago
From Construction to Mining: Laborer's TikTok Tale Inspires Career Shifts
Latest Headlines
World News
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
10 seconds
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
12 seconds
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
53 seconds
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
1 min
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
2 mins
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
2 mins
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
2 mins
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
3 mins
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
Kansas City Royals and Chiefs' Future in Jackson County Hinges on Sales Tax Extension
3 mins
Kansas City Royals and Chiefs' Future in Jackson County Hinges on Sales Tax Extension
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app