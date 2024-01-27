Inside Owen Wilson's $1.52 Million Home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles

Oscar-nominated actor Owen Wilson, renowned for his roles in films such as 'Starsky & Hutch', 'Wedding Crashers', and 'Bottle Rocket', along with the Disney+ series 'Loki', is the proud owner of a $1.52 million home nestled in the heart of Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. Acquired in 2014, this exquisite property spreads over 1,522 square feet, featuring three comfortable bedrooms, a generously spaced living room with a cozy fireplace, and a family dining room well suited for gatherings.

The Heart of the Home

At the heart of the house is the primary bedroom, which boasts of a sleek bath that adds to the charm of the abode. The outdoor space is just as captivating, with a dining area that's perfect for alfresco meals, a children's playground, and a garden that offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Complementing these features is a terrace equipped with lounge space, ideal for relaxation and entertaining guests.

A Peek into Wilson's Real Estate Portfolio

Wilson's impressive net worth is estimated to be around $70 million, and this Pacific Palisades home is merely a jewel in his extensive real estate crown in Los Angeles. The acquisition of this property coincided with a particularly fruitful year in Wilson's career, with his star turns in films such as 'Inherent Vice', 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb', and 'Cars: Fast as Lightning'.

Conclusion

Owen Wilson's Pacific Palisades home is a testament to his success in the film industry, serving as a relaxing sanctuary amidst his bustling career. The actor's property portfolio only adds to his impressive resume, offering a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle that his successful career has afforded him.