Inside Haribo's First U.S. Production Facility: Crafting 60 Million Goldbears Daily

In the quiet town of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, a revolution in gummi candy production is taking place. Haribo, the German family-owned group and the world's largest brand in the sugar confectionery category, has established its first U.S. production facility here. A testament to industrial values such as precision and efficiency, the plant operates with an impressive level of automation and consistency.

Haribo's Legacy and Global Influence

For three generations, Haribo has been crafting its iconic Goldbears and other candies with an unwavering commitment to quality and tradition. The brand's products are sold in at least 120 countries, and it has built a global network of 15 factories, each mirroring the same design and processes. This international success is built upon a simple recipe that hasn't changed in over 25 years. The Pleasant Prairie plant, operational since early 2023, is no different.

Inside the Candy Factory

Every day, the plant produces a staggering 60 million Goldbears. The process begins with a blend of sugars, gelatin, and other ingredients. This mixture is carefully deposited into starch molds and cured until it achieves the perfect chewy texture. After being de-starched, the gummies are coated with waxes and oils, then sorted meticulously. Despite the vast production numbers, less than 1% of the candies are discarded. The factory also plans to expand its production line to include Twin Snakes in the near future.

Future Plans and Market Position

Haribo has an ambitious goal: to double the plant's Goldbear production by 2025. The company currently ranks third in U.S. sales, trailing behind Mars Inc's Skittles and Hershey Co's Twizzlers. By ramping up production, Haribo aims to increase its market share in the U.S. The brand, however, has no intentions to enter the cannabis gummy market, as it would limit its consumer base.

Beyond production, Haribo also engages with its fan base in creative ways. The company recently set a Guinness World Record for creating the world's largest jelly/gummy mosaic, built with over 150,000 individual gummy bears. This feat was accomplished at the University of Wisconsin at Parkside in Kenosha County, coincidentally also the location of Haribo's first American facility. It's clear that Haribo is not only about crafting delightful candies, but also creating memorable experiences for its consumers.