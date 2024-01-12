en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry

In a recent episode of Inside Automotive, Adam Arens, the president of Patriot Automotive Group, shared his insights on the current state and the future trajectory of the automotive industry. Arens’ group saw an uptick in growth in 2023, driven primarily by robust service and parts performance. However, this growth was somewhat attenuated by reduced profit margins, a result of burgeoning inventory levels.

New Working Conditions and Their Impact

The group’s response to these challenges was the introduction of innovative working conditions such as overnight shifts and flexible schedules. These changes not only benefitted their employees but also catalyzed a boost in sales and overall performance.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Outlook

As we move into 2024, Arens anticipates a robust economy. However, he does not discount potential challenges that may surface, including the election cycle, escalating international tensions, and pervasive economic uncertainty.

The Slow March of Electric Vehicles

Interestingly, despite being an electric vehicle (EV) user himself, Arens highlighted a plateau in the demand for EVs in 2023. This stagnation is attributed to factors such as prohibitive costs, range anxiety, and infrastructural deficits. As a result, many consumers are gravitating towards hybrids.

The Used Vehicle Market

On the topic of used vehicles, Arens spoke about the complexities involved in acquiring inventory. With rising demand and prices, he stressed the imperative for dealerships to explore unconventional sources and strike a balance in supply.

Alongside Arens’ insights, the 24th Annual Global Automotive Executive Survey by KPMG painted a comprehensive picture of the industry’s outlook for 2024. The report underscored a dip in confidence among auto executives, the evolving trends in electric powertrains, the continued dominance of Tesla, the increasing importance of customer experience, and growing concerns about cybersecurity and supply chain management. The report also emphasized the need for automotive companies to recalibrate their strategies to meet the burgeoning challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
33 seconds ago
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
In an unprecedented move to honor the remarkable contributions of Black innovators to the automotive industry, the Royal Oak Public Library, in partnership with the Automotive Hall of Fame (AHF) in Dearborn, has unveiled an enlightening exhibit. Titled ‘Achievement’, the exhibit pays tribute to 19 Black pioneers who have left an indelible mark on the
A Salute to Black Pioneers: New Exhibit Illuminates Automotive Industry Contributions
Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024
47 mins ago
Innoviz Showcases Advanced Lidar Technology at CES 2024
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
50 mins ago
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
14 mins ago
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
20 mins ago
Tesla's Stock Dips Amid Global Supply Chain Disruptions and Labor Tensions
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
46 mins ago
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
3 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
3 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: A Tale of Three Contenders
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
4 mins
Preventing Prostate Cancer: The Role of Diet and Sexual Activity
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
4 mins
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
6 mins
Bipartisan Talks Progress on U.S. Border Security: A Closer Look at the Expansion of Migrant Tracking
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
7 mins
Digital Dashboard Launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Enhanced Governance
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
8 mins
PML-N Unveils Candidate Lineup for Lahore, Attaullah Tarar vs Bilawal Bhutto Clash
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
8 mins
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app