Inside Automotive: Adam Arens Discusses the Future of the Auto Industry

In a recent episode of Inside Automotive, Adam Arens, the president of Patriot Automotive Group, shared his insights on the current state and the future trajectory of the automotive industry. Arens’ group saw an uptick in growth in 2023, driven primarily by robust service and parts performance. However, this growth was somewhat attenuated by reduced profit margins, a result of burgeoning inventory levels.

New Working Conditions and Their Impact

The group’s response to these challenges was the introduction of innovative working conditions such as overnight shifts and flexible schedules. These changes not only benefitted their employees but also catalyzed a boost in sales and overall performance.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Outlook

As we move into 2024, Arens anticipates a robust economy. However, he does not discount potential challenges that may surface, including the election cycle, escalating international tensions, and pervasive economic uncertainty.

The Slow March of Electric Vehicles

Interestingly, despite being an electric vehicle (EV) user himself, Arens highlighted a plateau in the demand for EVs in 2023. This stagnation is attributed to factors such as prohibitive costs, range anxiety, and infrastructural deficits. As a result, many consumers are gravitating towards hybrids.

The Used Vehicle Market

On the topic of used vehicles, Arens spoke about the complexities involved in acquiring inventory. With rising demand and prices, he stressed the imperative for dealerships to explore unconventional sources and strike a balance in supply.

Alongside Arens’ insights, the 24th Annual Global Automotive Executive Survey by KPMG painted a comprehensive picture of the industry’s outlook for 2024. The report underscored a dip in confidence among auto executives, the evolving trends in electric powertrains, the continued dominance of Tesla, the increasing importance of customer experience, and growing concerns about cybersecurity and supply chain management. The report also emphasized the need for automotive companies to recalibrate their strategies to meet the burgeoning challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.