Innovest and Catholic Benefits Association Launch Faith-Aligned 401(k) Plan

Denver-based Catholic investment consulting firm Innovest Portfolio Solutions has partnered with the Catholic Benefits Association (CBA) to introduce a 401(k) retirement plan that adheres to Catholic teachings, marking a groundbreaking step toward the fusion of faith and finance. The new option, known as the Catholic-compliant Multiple Employer 401(k) Plan, or MEP, was unveiled on December 20. Its purpose is to eliminate equities linked to actions that are contrary to Catholic principles.

Aligning Investments with Catholic Teachings

The innovative retirement plan manifests a distinctive approach to investments, one that integrates faith-based standards and ethical considerations. It is set to exclude stocks tied to activities that contradict Catholic teachings, such as abortion drugs, contraceptives, embryonic stem cell research, and pornography.

Benefits of the MEP

The MEP extends its reach to Catholic for-profit businesses, nonprofits, and ministries, offering several benefits. Apart from the evident alignment with Catholic values, these include economies of scale in pricing, reduced fiduciary liability, and relief from administrative burdens typically associated with managing retirement plans.

Guidelines by the USCCB

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has laid down a set of investment guidelines that the MEP adheres to. These principles emphasize the protection of human life, promotion of human dignity, enhancement of the common good, pursuit of economic justice, and conservation of the global environment. The guidelines suggest divestment from stocks supporting activities like abortion, euthanasia, in vitro fertilization, and human trafficking. Instead, they encourage investments that champion environmental and social responsibility, affordable housing, and human rights.

The Catholic Benefits Association plays a pivotal role in supporting American Catholic employers, aiding them to operate in harmony with their faith amidst challenges to religious freedom. This new retirement plan is not just a financial instrument but a testament to their commitment to uphold Catholic values in every sphere of their operation.