Innovative Virtual Pirate Experience Brings History Alive for Boston's Hospitalized Children

During his recent visit to Cisco's PENN1 smart building, Andrew Gilman, Chief Marketing Officer for NWN Carousel, discovered an opportunity to revolutionize patient engagement at Boston's Franciscan Children's Hospital. Inspired by Cisco's Webex technology, Gilman envisioned a collaborative project with the Whydah Pirate Museum to offer young inpatients an immersive virtual dive into the world of 18th-century pirates and treasure hunting. This initiative aimed to enrich the lives of children facing long-term hospital stays by bringing the excitement of archaeological exploration directly to their bedside.

Charting New Waters: Collaboration at Its Finest

At the heart of this project was a partnership between NWN Carousel, Cisco, the Whydah Pirate Museum, and Franciscan Children's Hospital. Utilizing Cisco's Webex 'all-in-one' devices, the team set out to create a virtual experience that transported children from their hospital rooms to the Whydah Sea-Lab and Learning Center. Over five weeks, patients engaged in bi-weekly sessions where they could witness the excavation of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate wreck, sunk off the coast of Massachusetts in 1717. Through the use of a Webex Room Kit Pro and a telemedicine cart, museum educators brought the intrigue of pirate life and the thrill of discovery to children who could not physically visit the museum.

Engagement Beyond Boundaries

The program not only offered a window to a different time but also stimulated discussions on various educational topics, including the history of Massachusetts, pirate ethics, and life at sea in the 1700s. This innovative approach to learning captivated the young audience, providing a much-needed diversion from their daily routines and challenges. Dr. Ralph Buonopane, Director of Franciscan Children's Acute Mental Health Programs, praised the initiative for its meaningful impact on the children's spirits and educational curiosity. Simultaneously, Barry Clifford, the legendary explorer leading the Whydah excavation, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his team's discoveries with a new and eager audience.

Setting Sail for Future Adventures

The success of the Virtual Sea-Lab program has inspired NWN Carousel and Cisco to explore further applications of their technology in pediatric healthcare settings. The positive feedback from patients, families, and hospital staff underscores the potential of virtual experiences to transform patient care and education. As NWN Carousel looks to expand this initiative, the possibilities for virtual engagement in hospitals nationwide seem as boundless as the open sea. This pioneering project not only brought history to life for children in a challenging situation but also highlighted the power of technology and collaboration to create meaningful, educational, and engaging experiences.

The journey of the Whydah Virtual Sea-Lab is a testament to the innovative spirit of all parties involved and serves as a beacon for future endeavors that aim to blend education, technology, and healthcare in exciting new ways. As we reflect on this remarkable venture, it's clear that the tides of technology and compassion can converge to cast a lifeline of hope and adventure to those in need.