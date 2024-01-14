en English
Innovative Starburst House to Be Built from Shipping Containers in Joshua Tree

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:52 am EST


The Starburst House, a brainchild of UK-based architectural firm Whitaker Studio, is set to commence construction this year. Located on an idyllic 10-acre plot in Joshua Tree, southern California, the luxury home is designed to impress with its unique starburst pattern.

Revolutionary Design

Constructed using multiple shipping containers, the Starburst House stands out with its innovative exoskeleton approach. This distinctive design reveals the building’s structure from the outside, giving it an industrial yet chic edge. The arrangement of the containers also creates an illusion of skylights, further enhancing the home’s aesthetic appeal.

Eco-Friendly Luxury Living

Spanning 200 square meters, the floor plan encompasses three en suite bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, each thoughtfully placed to offer optimal views of the stunning landscape and manage natural light. Adding to its allure, the property will incorporate solar panels, reinforcing its commitment to eco-friendly living.

Inspiration and Team

James Whitaker, the founder of Whitaker Studio, drew inspiration for this project from his childhood memories of shipping containers at the docks in Liverpool, UK. He likens the design process to a childhood experiment of growing a crystal from a grain of salt in a saline solution, signifying the organic and catalytic nature of the design. The project team includes structural engineer Bruce Danziger, architect of record Martin Brunner, and glazing company Panoramah.

Joshua Tree – The Perfect Backdrop

Joshua Tree, the location of the Starburst House, is renowned for its unrivaled natural beauty. With its trails, camping, and rock climbing opportunities, it provides the perfect backdrop for this architectural marvel.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

