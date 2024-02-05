Innovative Algorithm Predicts Grid Stability Using Pumped Storage Hydropower

In an era where renewable energy sources are steadily gaining momentum, it has become critical to ensure the stability of the electric grid. In this regard, a team of scientists from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) have made a significant stride forward. They have created a new algorithm that analyzes signals from pumped storage hydropower (PSH) projects to predict the stability of the electric grid.

PSH: The Energy Bank

PSH plays a pivotal role in energy storage. How it works is rather simple yet ingenious: during periods of low demand, excess electricity is used to pump water to a higher elevation. When the demand rises, water is released through turbines to generate electricity. This process essentially turns PSH into a bank of stored energy. The crucial benefit of this process is what is known as grid inertia.

Grid Inertia: The Balance Maintainer

Grid inertia is represented by the kinetic energy of spinning parts in power plants and is crucial for maintaining the balance of power supply and demand, a balance that is increasingly threatened by the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like solar and wind. The research team, helmed by Yilu Liu, UT-ORNL Governor's Chair for power grids, made a key observation. They noticed that the fixed power level at which PSH pumps stop could be used as a unique signal to measure grid inertia.

Algorithm: The Future Predictor

The team's new algorithm leverages this unique signal from PSH, and combines it with data from FNET/GridEye, a wide-area grid monitoring system previously developed by ORNL and UTK. The result is a tool that provides real-time, and more importantly, accurate estimations of grid inertia. To aid grid operators, the team also created a visualization interface, enabling them to monitor inertia levels with ease. This significantly enhances their ability to predict and prepare for potential grid instabilities.

A Step Towards a Renewable Future

As our reliance on intermittent renewable energy sources increases, such innovations become even more significant. The algorithm has already been validated in regions where PSH is prevalent, in collaboration with utilities and power regulating authorities. The visualization tool is also being demonstrated to utilities and grid coordinating authorities like the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. This project underscores the importance of understanding and utilizing inertia from PSH to support a grid that is dominated by renewable energy.