Business

Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Innovation in Firearms: Taurus Revolvers Now Available in California

California, a state known for its stringent gun laws, has welcomed the addition of two new Taurus revolvers to its roster of handguns certified for sale. The residents now have the privilege to own Taurus 856 T.O.R.O. and 605 T.O.R.O., both innovative firearms that are emblematic of Taurus’s commitment to pioneering within the industry.

Revolutionizing Concealed Carry

The Taurus Optics Ready Option (T.O.R.O.) revolvers are the first of their kind in the mass market for concealed carry weapons (CCW). The groundbreaking feature allows the mounting of a red dot optic, a significant enhancement in the realm of small frame revolvers. This innovation targets a long-standing issue with small frame revolvers – the sights. By making the sights more user-friendly, Taurus has taken a significant step towards improving the usability and accuracy of these firearms.

Taurus: An Innovator in Firearms Manufacturing

Taurus, a subsidiary of the publicly traded Taurus Armas, S.A., is headquartered in Brazil and is applauded globally for its innovative approach to firearms manufacturing. The 856 and 605 T.O.R.O. models, with their compact grips and black ramp front sight, bear witness to this innovation. These models are compatible with sights that use the Shield RMSc or Holosun K-series footprint, further enhancing their versatility.

Expansion into the California Market

Taurus’s expansion into the California market is a clear reflection of their commitment to providing quality and affordable defensive firearms to law-abiding citizens. The company’s General Manager of Marketing expressed enthusiasm about this development, reaffirming the company’s dedication to California’s residents. In addition to the T.O.R.O. models, the California market can also anticipate the introduction of the 856 Executive Grade revolver, another testament to Taurus’s innovative spirit.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

