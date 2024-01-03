Innovation in Angling: The Leather Fly Reel Harness Revolutionizes Fly Fishing

In a fusion of innovation and tradition, Lorin G., a visionary inventor from Nampa, Idaho, has designed the Leather Fly Reel Harness, a revolutionary support system for fly fishing. His invention, a harness that allows for independent operation of a fly reel from the rod, is set to reorient the norms of angling.

Leather Fly Reel Harness: The New Age Solution

The Leather Fly Reel Harness, distinguished by its diamond-like shape, is a deftly crafted device made of three layers of laminated leather. The equipment is worn around the waist and securely holds a fly reel. This enables the angler to operate the reel hands-free while the line feeds through a telescopic fishing rod. The rod, conveniently retractable, can be attached to the harness for easy transport.

Aligning with Market Trends

The invention is a timely response to the increasing popularity of fly fishing and a growing demand for hands-free fishing solutions. Functionality is emerging as a key factor in contemporary fishing gear design, and the Leather Fly Reel Harness fits perfectly within this trend.

Patenting and Licensing

Lorin has taken steps to protect his invention by filing for a Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He is also collaborating with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights of his product. Manufacturers or distributors in the U.S., intrigued by this novel product, can approach InventionHome for potential licensing opportunities. InventionHome plays a crucial role in assisting inventors navigate the often complex patenting and licensing process, with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.

