Innovation at Height: TRUFAST Elevates Building Envelope Solutions at IIBEC 2024 in Phoenix

Imagine a convention where the air buzzes with innovation, a gathering of minds all tuned to the future of building technology. This is the scene set for the upcoming IIBEC International Convention & Trade Show in Phoenix, where TRUFAST, a recognized leader in technical solutions for building envelopes, is poised to unveil its latest product innovations. From March 8-11, at Booth 334, the company plans to showcase groundbreaking advancements that promise to revolutionize the industry. Derek Fielding, VP of strategic marketing at Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US, Inc., underscores TRUFAST's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with versatile fastening solutions.

Advertisment

Revolutionary Product Lineup

At the heart of TRUFAST's exhibit are the Thermal-GripTM Insulation Pins and the Grip-DeckTM TubeSealTM range. These products represent the pinnacle of innovation in insulation attachment and lath attachment, respectively, offering unparalleled efficiency and reliability. Additionally, the sealing of blind fastener penetrations, a common challenge in the industry, is addressed with finesse by these solutions. The spotlight, however, may well be stolen by the EasySealTM Retrofit Roof Drain, a marvel of engineering that simplifies installation with a unique mechanical seal and a custom tool. This innovative product stands out by sidestepping the common pitfalls associated with retrofit drains, such as pre-expansion of sealant tape and challenging screw access, marking a significant leap forward in roofing technology.

Expanding the Horizon Beyond Fasteners

Advertisment

TRUFAST's ambitions don't stop at mechanical fasteners. The company has also curated a selection of roofing adhesives and sealants, broadening its portfolio to cater to a wider range of construction needs. This expansion into adhesives and sealants not only demonstrates TRUFAST's commitment to comprehensive building envelope solutions but also positions the company as a one-stop shop for contractors and builders seeking quality and innovation. By extending its product range, TRUFAST aims to meet the evolving demands of the construction industry, reinforcing its reputation as a pioneer in building technology.

Expectations for the IIBEC 2024 Convention

The IIBEC International Convention & Trade Show is anticipated to attract 1,700 professionals, offering an unparalleled platform for education and networking. For TRUFAST, the event presents an opportunity to connect with industry peers, share knowledge, and showcase its latest advancements to an engaged audience. The convention is not just a venue for displaying new products but a crucible for ideas, where the future of building technology is shaped through collaboration and innovation. Attendees are encouraged to visit TRUFAST's booth to experience firsthand the cutting-edge solutions that are set to redefine industry standards.