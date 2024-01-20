Inland Real Estate Group Mourns the Loss of Founder Daniel L. Goodwin and Announces New CEO

On a day marked by both loss and continuity, The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. (Inland) has confirmed the passing of its Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Daniel L. Goodwin, at the age of 80. A titan in the commercial real estate industry, Goodwin leaves behind a legacy of exceptional contributions to affordable housing, higher education, and civic governance through wide-ranging philanthropic initiatives.

A Life Dedicated to Democratizing Real Estate

Born and raised in Chicago, Goodwin's career trajectory was far from ordinary. He began his professional journey as a science teacher, an unlikely start for someone who would later revolutionize the real estate sector. In 1968, alongside fellow educators, he established Inland, a company that would come to typify his philosophy of democratizing real estate ownership.

Under Goodwin's astute guidance, Inland transformed into a formidable force in the real estate sector, raising over $26 billion in capital and conducting transactions totalling more than $80 billion. His commitment to social causes was just as profound, earning him hundreds of accolades for his business acumen and humanitarian efforts.

A Legacy Continued

Located in Oak Brook, Illinois, Inland has played a pivotal role in the commercial real estate and finance industries for over five decades. As the company grapples with the loss of its visionary leader, it also prepares for the future.

The Board of Directors has confirmed the appointment of Anthony Chereso, the present CFO, as the new CEO of Inland. This move is in line with the company's succession plan, ensuring that Goodwin’s legacy continues to shape the firm's future.

Chereso, recognizing the enormity of the task ahead, has pledged to uphold Goodwin's legacy and steer the company forward. As Inland navigates this transition, the industry will undoubtedly be watching closely, anticipating the next chapter in the company's storied history.