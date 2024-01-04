Inland Empire Paper Company Identified as Source of Spokane River Sheen

In a recent development, the Inland Empire Paper Company has been identified by the Washington Department of Ecology (WDOE) as the source of an unexplained sheen observed on the surface of the Spokane River. The unusual occurrence was traced back to a malfunction in the company’s cooling equipment, which resulted in a leak of mineral oil.

Quick Response to the Incident

Upon discovering the leak, the company reacted swiftly, notifying the WDOE and commencing immediate action to rectify the situation. The company worked hand in hand with the agency and river teams to tackle the leak and mitigate its impacts. This prompt response ensured that the issue was quickly contained, preventing further spread of the mineral oil into the river.

Impact of the Leak

Fortunately, the leaked mineral oil is classified as non-hazardous and non-toxic by the WDOE. This classification indicates that the substance poses no immediate threat to human health or aquatic life. Despite the non-toxic nature of the mineral oil, the incident raises concerns about potential environmental impacts and the robustness of safety measures in place.

Continued Investigation

While the immediate issue has been addressed, the incident is still under active investigation by the WDOE. The aim is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances that led to the malfunction and subsequent leak. This investigation will help in formulating strategies to prevent similar occurrences in the future, thereby ensuring the safety and integrity of our water bodies.