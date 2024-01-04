en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Inland Empire Paper Company Identified as Source of Spokane River Sheen

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Inland Empire Paper Company Identified as Source of Spokane River Sheen

In a recent development, the Inland Empire Paper Company has been identified by the Washington Department of Ecology (WDOE) as the source of an unexplained sheen observed on the surface of the Spokane River. The unusual occurrence was traced back to a malfunction in the company’s cooling equipment, which resulted in a leak of mineral oil.

Quick Response to the Incident

Upon discovering the leak, the company reacted swiftly, notifying the WDOE and commencing immediate action to rectify the situation. The company worked hand in hand with the agency and river teams to tackle the leak and mitigate its impacts. This prompt response ensured that the issue was quickly contained, preventing further spread of the mineral oil into the river.

Impact of the Leak

Fortunately, the leaked mineral oil is classified as non-hazardous and non-toxic by the WDOE. This classification indicates that the substance poses no immediate threat to human health or aquatic life. Despite the non-toxic nature of the mineral oil, the incident raises concerns about potential environmental impacts and the robustness of safety measures in place.

Continued Investigation

While the immediate issue has been addressed, the incident is still under active investigation by the WDOE. The aim is to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances that led to the malfunction and subsequent leak. This investigation will help in formulating strategies to prevent similar occurrences in the future, thereby ensuring the safety and integrity of our water bodies.

0
United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
20 seconds ago
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa, the leading quarterbacks for the NFC and AFC, respectively, made headlines as they were announced as the starting quarterbacks for the upcoming Pro Bowl game. This is a major milestone in Pro Bowl history as it marks the first time both starting quarterbacks are first-time selections since 1999. Pro Bowl
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
51 seconds ago
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
1 min ago
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
New Hampshire District Considers Closure of Four Elementary Schools
33 seconds ago
New Hampshire District Considers Closure of Four Elementary Schools
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
33 seconds ago
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
35 seconds ago
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
19 seconds
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
21 seconds
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
32 seconds
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
34 seconds
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
36 seconds
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
52 seconds
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
1 min
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
1 min
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app