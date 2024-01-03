en English
Injured Pelican Rescued by Deputies in Harris County, Texas

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Injured Pelican Rescued by Deputies in Harris County, Texas

On a regular day in southeast Harris County, Texas, the local authorities are accustomed to dealing with a variety of situations. But a distress call about an injured pelican was not something they’d expect. The Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office promptly responded, revealing the depth of their commitment to all life forms. The incident occurred in the 14100 block of Middlebrook Drive, where the distressed pelican was found.

Swift Response to the Distress Call

Upon receiving the call, the deputies didn’t hesitate. They located the pelican, an iconic bird known for its large beak, and decided the best course of action was to transport it to an animal rescue in Santa Fe, Texas. The trip wasn’t typical by any means – the pelican found itself riding in the back of a patrol vehicle, a peculiar sight that would have certainly raised a few eyebrows.

Unusual Passenger in a Patrol Vehicle

Transporting an injured pelican in a patrol vehicle is not a common occurrence, but the deputies handled the situation with utmost care. Ensuring the pelican was comfortable, they made their way to the rescue center. The pelican seemed to understand the gravity of the situation, remaining calm and cooperative during the journey. In a playful twist to the tale, the bird even participated in a photo session with the deputies, a moment captured for posterity.

Building Hopes for a Swift Recovery

The animal is now safely at the rescue center, where it is expected to receive top-notch care. The center’s professionals are working diligently to nurse the bird back to health. The pelican’s recovery is eagerly anticipated, not just by the deputies who rescued it, but by the entire community that has followed the bird’s journey. The incident has underscored the importance of co-existing with nature and has reinforced the belief in the kindness of human spirit.

United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

