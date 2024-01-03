en English
Transportation

Infrastructure Development Continues: Glassford Hill Road Construction Update

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Infrastructure Development Continues: Glassford Hill Road Construction Update

Construction activities on Glassford Hill Road, a major artery of the town, are primed to continue this week, focusing on the stretch between Centre Court and Frontage Road. This progression in infrastructure development is part of the town’s goal to improve the quality of life for its residents.

Traffic Re-routed to Inside Lanes

Starting Wednesday, January 3, the traffic will be redirected to the inside lanes within the specified work zone. This strategic move is designed to facilitate the ongoing construction work while minimizing disruption to the daily commute. Drivers navigating through this area are advised to plan their travel keeping these changes in mind.

Intersections Restrictions and Guidelines

During this construction phase, there will be traffic restrictions at the intersections of Centre Court and Frontage Road. This is necessary for the safety of both the construction crew and the public, and to ensure smooth progression of the work. Drivers are advised to adhere to the traffic guidelines and restrictions placed for their safety.

Project Hotline and Updates

The town’s project outreach team is reachable via a dedicated project hotline at 928-275-2382. This line is checked daily to provide prompt assistance to any concerns or inquiries about the project. For ongoing updates and notifications related to the construction, the public is encouraged to refer to the town’s website or public information system.

Transportation United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

