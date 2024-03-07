Influencer Adina Sash Spearheads 'Mikvah Strike' for Malky Berkowitz's Jewish Divorce Freedom

In a bold move to combat marital captivity within the Orthodox Jewish community, Adina Sash, an influencer with a significant following, has launched a 'Mikvah Strike,' urging women to abstain from marital relations to pressure their husbands into supporting the cause of women trapped in religious marriages. Malky Berkowitz has been unsuccessfully seeking a divorce for over four years from her husband, who refuses to grant her a Jewish divorce, known as a get, leaving her an agunah - a 'chained woman.'

Unconventional Tactics Meet Community Resistance

Sash's initiative dubbed the 'Mikvah Strike,' employs the Orthodox tradition of mikvah - a ritual bath women take before resuming sexual relations post-menstruation - as leverage. The strategy aims to encourage Orthodox men to play a more active role in advocating for the freedom of agunot like Berkowitz. Despite Sash's claim of over 800 women joining the boycott, the campaign has sparked both support for its innovative approach to activism and criticism for potentially endangering marriages.

Prior attempts to liberate Berkowitz have included public protests, social media campaigns, and direct appeals to her husband's community, yet none have succeeded in securing her release. The resistance to the 'Mikvah Strike' among some segments of the Orthodox community underscores the complex dynamics at play in addressing the issue of agunot, with critics arguing that the tactic risks collateral damage to innocent parties.

A Community Divided

The reaction to the Mikvah Strike highlights a broader conversation about women's roles and rights within the Orthodox Jewish community. While some view Sash's campaign as a necessary disruption to bring about change, others fear it may harm vulnerable marriages and distract from the systemic reforms needed to prevent such situations. The controversy also sheds light on the limited efficacy of existing solutions, such as the 'halachic prenup,' in preventing the plight of agunot in more insular communities.

As the debate continues, the 'Mikvah Strike' serves as a poignant reminder of the desperate measures some are willing to take in pursuit of justice and autonomy. Whether this strategy will lead to tangible change for Malky Berkowitz and others in her situation remains to be seen, but the conversation it has ignited about marital rights and religious obligations is undeniably significant. The ongoing struggle of agunot for freedom and recognition within their communities poses challenging questions about balancing tradition with fundamental human rights.