Inflation Resurgence: Apollo Economist Forewarns of Hawkish Federal Reserve

Chief economist at Apollo Management, Torsten Sløk, has voiced apprehensions about the looming threat of a resurgence in inflation and a possible hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. This viewpoint has been articulated in the aftermath of recent consumer price data, which indicated an unanticipated surge in inflation.

Prospective Economic Acceleration

Sløk’s analysis suggests that the economy may experience a speed boost in the forthcoming months. This could exert an upward force on inflation, prompting the Fed to adopt a more assertive approach towards interest rates. Such a perspective is encapsulated in a note titled “This is not a soft landing”.

Impact of Fed’s Rate Hikes

Despite the economic squeeze triggered by the Fed’s rate hikes that commenced in March 2022, Sløk observes that non-cyclical sectors such as restaurants, hotels, and airlines continue to demonstrate robust growth. This suggests that the rate hikes have not had a detrimental impact on these sectors.

Financial Conditions and GDP Growth

Furthermore, Sløk points out that financial conditions have relaxed since the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank and post the Fed’s indication of potential rate cuts in December. This could stimulate GDP growth further. Consequently, Sløk concludes that it is premature to label the current situation as a ‘soft landing’ for the economy, given the sturdy performance anticipated in both cyclical and non-cyclical components of GDP.