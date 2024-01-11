en English
Business

Inflation Resurgence: Apollo Economist Forewarns of Hawkish Federal Reserve

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Chief economist at Apollo Management, Torsten Sløk, has voiced apprehensions about the looming threat of a resurgence in inflation and a possible hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. This viewpoint has been articulated in the aftermath of recent consumer price data, which indicated an unanticipated surge in inflation.

Prospective Economic Acceleration

Sløk’s analysis suggests that the economy may experience a speed boost in the forthcoming months. This could exert an upward force on inflation, prompting the Fed to adopt a more assertive approach towards interest rates. Such a perspective is encapsulated in a note titled “This is not a soft landing”.

Impact of Fed’s Rate Hikes

Despite the economic squeeze triggered by the Fed’s rate hikes that commenced in March 2022, Sløk observes that non-cyclical sectors such as restaurants, hotels, and airlines continue to demonstrate robust growth. This suggests that the rate hikes have not had a detrimental impact on these sectors.

Financial Conditions and GDP Growth

Furthermore, Sløk points out that financial conditions have relaxed since the downfall of Silicon Valley Bank and post the Fed’s indication of potential rate cuts in December. This could stimulate GDP growth further. Consequently, Sløk concludes that it is premature to label the current situation as a ‘soft landing’ for the economy, given the sturdy performance anticipated in both cyclical and non-cyclical components of GDP.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

