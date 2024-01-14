en English
Business

Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden’s Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden’s Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges

Recent data casts a promising light on the battle against inflation in the United States, with projections suggesting that inflation rates may reach the Federal Reserve’s 2% target by November’s election. This development could potentially give President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts a much-needed boost. The President has adopted an election-year strategy centered on addressing voter concerns about affordability and inflated prices, aiming to reinforce his economic narrative to the electorate.

Addressing Inflation: A Key Election Strategy

The Biden administration, in coordination with his campaign team, plans to underscore efforts to reduce the prices of household goods and introduce a new housing affordability initiative. This move is intended to show tangible benefits for consumers, following previous unsuccessful attempts to convince the public of his effective handling of the economy. The success of this strategy, however, hinges on whether consumers perceive this as a genuine solution to their concerns about high prices.

Political Implications of Inflation

High inflation rates in 2021 and 2022 severely dented President Biden’s public approval ratings. With this in mind, it’s clear that Biden is eager to take further action to curb inflation. The President’s campaign has expressed interest in contrasting their economic record against that of Trump, with the latter planning to extend tax cuts for middle and working-class earners in a bid to secure blue-collar votes. Consequently, how each side addresses inflation could significantly influence the outcome of the upcoming election.

Global Tensions and Economic Challenges

Meanwhile, in Mexico, the deployment of 25,000 troops in Acapulco following Hurricane Otis has failed to curb gang violence, which continues to disrupt the city’s transportation and business operations. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has increased oversight of Boeing and plans to audit the production of the 737 Max 9 in response to a series of mishaps. The announcement of Anheuser-Busch InBev as the International Olympic Committee’s first beer brand global sponsor for the upcoming Olympic Games also made headlines. Despite economic challenges and a decline in bank profits, U.S. banks remain optimistic about consumer resilience.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

