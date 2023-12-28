en English
Economy

Inflation Impact: Americans Need $233K Salary to Feel Financially Secure, $1.27M for Retirement

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:27 am EST
A recent Bankrate survey has revealed that the average American believes they need an annual salary of $233,000 to feel financially secure, a figure that has been significantly impacted by the country’s high inflation rate. Inflation peaked at a staggering 9.1% annual rate in June 2022, and despite a reduction to a 3% increase over the previous year by June 2023, the American populace continues to feel the financial squeeze. To add to the complexity, the survey also found that to feel ‘rich,’ an average annual income of $483,000 is deemed necessary.

Retirement Expectations Amid Rising Costs

Northwestern Mutual’s research adds another dimension to these figures, suggesting that Americans believe they need $1.27 million to retire comfortably. This marks an increase from the $1.25 million cited last year, a change largely attributed to the rising cost of living and the prospect of a retirement period that could last up to 40 years. The financial implications of inflation could have long-lasting effects, particularly on individuals’ savings and retirement plans.

The Importance of Early Planning

Financial experts are urging individuals not to be overwhelmed by these statistics, but instead to focus on strategically planning for the future. This includes starting to save for retirement early, harnessing the power of compound interest, and making budget-conscious decisions to ensure a balanced approach between spending and saving. According to CNBC’s calculations, to retire with $5 million by age 67, individuals must start saving from ages 21, 25, or 30, with a beginning balance of zero. Aiming for a 15% savings rate for retirement is also advised.

Addressing the Fear of Running Out of Money

Additional factors for consideration include health care costs, estate planning, and tax planning in retirement. Besides these financial aspects, maintaining an active social life and a sense of purpose are also integral to successful retirement planning. Fidelity’s Q2 2023 Retirement Analysis echoes these sentiments, underscoring the importance of starting to invest at a young age for a sound financial future.

Economy United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

