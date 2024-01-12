en English
Business

Inflation Erodes U.S. Savings Rate: An Economic Dilemma

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Inflation Erodes U.S. Savings Rate: An Economic Dilemma

As the new year unfolds, the U.S. personal savings rate has experienced a significant dip, falling below its historical average. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of personal saving has dwindled to 4.6% in February, a stark deviation from the average annual rate of above 8% maintained since 1959.

The Impact of Pandemic on Savings

During the COVID-19 pandemic, American households stashed away as much as 30% of their monthly income, leading to an accumulation of approximately $2 trillion to $2.5 trillion more in savings than anticipated. Economists from the Federal Reserve revealed that the majority of these excess savings are held by the top half of households by income level. However, the lower half also experienced a surge in savings, averaging $5,500 in excess savings per household. These savings played a pivotal role in buoying the economy, especially in the U.S., where consumption is a major driver of GDP.

Declining Savings amidst Rising Inflation

Despite the cushion of savings, experts predict the accumulated savings will start to dwindle in 2023. The high rate of inflation, which stubbornly held firm at 5% annually in March, is impacting consumer spending and eroding the value of savings, particularly those in low-yield positions such as cash. The lower savings rate and persistent inflation pose challenges for both individual financial stability and the broader economy.

Inflation’s Ripple Effect

Higher energy and housing prices have exacerbated overall U.S. inflation, leading to a setback for expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates. This escalated inflation is also influencing public perception of the economy and challenging the Federal Reserve’s attempts to reduce year-over-year inflation to its 2% target level. Furthermore, inflation is affecting wages, workforce participation, and consumer expectations, all of which are intrinsically linked to the dynamics of savings and spending.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

