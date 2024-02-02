Inflation-adjusted Home Prices in U.S. Surpass 2006 Bubble Peak: Analysis

The United States housing market has undergone a noteworthy shift, with house prices, in nominal terms, significantly surpassing their peak levels from the housing bubble in 2006. The seasonally adjusted National Index is reported to be currently 70% above the bubble's peak. However, a more comprehensive examination reveals a different picture. When adjusted for inflation, the National Index is approximately 10% above the bubble peak, suggesting that the real growth in house prices has been more modest than nominal figures indicate. This distinction is vital as it presents a more accurate representation of the market, factoring in the devaluation of money over time.

Nominal vs Real House Prices

The latest analysis includes various graphs to illustrate these points. One graph, in particular, shows how nominal house prices translate to real prices when adjusted for inflation. This comparison brings clarity to the conversation, underlining the importance of considering the real value of money when assessing market trends and price growth.

Another graph presents the price-to-rent ratio, offering insights into the relationship between the cost of owning a home and the cost of renting. Further, an affordability index graph showcases the proportion of homes within the financial reach of a family earning the median income. These visual data points serve as critical tools for understanding the current state of the housing market.

Real Return and Current Market Status

The final graph provided offers insight into the 5-year real return based on the Case-Shiller National Index. Notably, in real terms, and using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for adjustments, the National index is 2.3% below its recent peak in 2022, while the Composite 20 index is 3.2% below its 2022 peak. Despite the time elapsed since the previous peak over 17 years ago, and the upward trend in real house prices, the report underscores that current real prices are at historically high levels.

Overall, the U.S. housing market continues to exhibit signs of strength, with home prices rising by 5.1% nationally compared to the previous year. Despite the increase in mortgage rates and the persistent shortage of available homes for buyers, the market is demonstrating resilience. However, these trends also raise concerns about affordability and the potential for another bubble. As we move through 2024, it will be crucial to keep an eye on these indicators and their implications for the housing market's future trajectory.