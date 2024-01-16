Infinera Teams Up with Orange to Upgrade AMITIE Subsea Cable

In a significant step towards enhancing trans-Atlantic connectivity, Infinera (INFN) has joined forces with the telecommunications giant Orange, employing Infinera's GX Series-based ICE6 coherent solution to upgrade the AMITIE subsea cable. This undersea cable, an impressive 6,783 km in length, connects the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, with stations in Massachusetts, Le Porge, and Bude, respectively.

Collaboration for Enhanced Connectivity

The AMITIE subsea cable project is a collaborative effort involving not only Orange and Infinera but also tech giants Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), alongside Aqua Comms and Vodafone. The majority ownership is claimed by Meta, with over 80% stake, while Microsoft holds the cable landing license procured from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Revolutionizing Data Transmission

The upgrade is set to revolutionize data transmission capabilities, enabling Orange to provide 400 Gigabit Ethernet services from the United States to France. This enhancement will not only improve efficiency but also significantly lower energy costs, contributing towards a reduced carbon footprint. The ICE6 optical engine, a key feature in this upgrade, offers two programmable wavelengths, each capable of 800 Gb/s, combining to deliver an astonishing speed of 1.6 Tb/s. The technology also facilitates 800G single-wavelength transmission over distances exceeding 1000 kilometers.

Growth Strategy and Financial Performance

