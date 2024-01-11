en English
Business

Infinera Expects Higher Q3 and Q4 2023 Revenues, Plans Nasdaq Rule Compliance

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Infinera Expects Higher Q3 and Q4 2023 Revenues, Plans Nasdaq Rule Compliance

In a significant turn of events, NASDAQ listed company Infinera (ticker: INFN), recently provided an update on its financial performance for the third and fourth quarters of 2023. The company expects its preliminary revenue and net income per diluted share for the third quarter to either meet or exceed the forecast ranges announced on November 8, 2023.

Positive Projections and Strong Bookings

The anticipation of positive financial projections is majorly attributed to the strong bookings experienced in the quarter. Furthermore, Infinera expects that the results for the fourth quarter will also meet or exceed the outlook provided earlier. The company’s CFO, Nancy Erba, highlighted these robust bookings, the generation of free cash flow, and the preliminary financial outcomes for Q4 as key indicators of Infinera’s positive performance.

Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule

Moreover, Infinera has taken steps to address its compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The company has submitted a plan of compliance to Nasdaq, outlining the measures it will undertake to regain adherence to the listing requirements. This comes as a part of the company’s commitment to maintaining its position in the market and ensuring transparency in its operations.

Finalizing the Third Quarter Form 10-Q

In addition to providing financial updates, Infinera is also focusing on completing the necessary work to file its third quarter Form 10-Q as soon as possible. This move reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining regularity in its disclosures and providing its stakeholders with timely and accurate information about its financial performance.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

