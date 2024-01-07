IndyStar’s 2023 Impact Report: A Beacon of Journalism Driving Change in Central Indiana

In the heart of the Hoosier State, a beacon of journalistic impact has been shaping the course of Central Indiana for over a century. The IndyStar, with roots dating back to its maiden edition on June 6, 1903, has been at the forefront of impactful journalism, reaching millions and sparking significant changes in the lives of its readers. As a testament to its enduring commitment, the publication’s 2023 impact report illuminates a year of stories that drove tangible change and underscored the power of the press.

The Ripple Effect of Impactful Journalism

The IndyStar’s imprint is measured in real-world change, tracking 12 categories of impact that span from direct benefits to individuals, to policy changes, to institutional actions. The 2023 report showcases a spectrum of stories that spurred positive change, from the enactment of anti-bullying laws to the mobilization of funds supporting local causes.

A poignant tale that captured hearts was the tragic suicide of a young baseball talent, a story that served as a catalyst for change. The struggle of an Indianapolis family to secure a service dog, an investigation into the financial crisis plaguing the Indy housing agency, and the scrutiny of a church volunteer’s conduct were among other notable stories that not only informed readers but stimulated action and change.

Acknowledging the Pillars of Support

The IndyStar extends gratitude to its readers, subscribers, and partners like the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and Glick Philanthropies. These entities have been instrumental in enabling the publication’s education and environmental reporting to be accessible to all readers.

Invitation to Join the Change-Making Journalism

As part of the USA TODAY Network, the IndyStar is extending an invitation to new subscribers to join and contribute to the ongoing mission of change-making journalism. The publication remains steadfast in its commitment to producing journalism that makes a difference, and the 2023 impact report is a powerful testament to this commitment.

