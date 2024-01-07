en English
Social Issues

IndyStar’s 2023 Impact Report: A Beacon of Journalism Driving Change in Central Indiana

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
IndyStar’s 2023 Impact Report: A Beacon of Journalism Driving Change in Central Indiana

In the heart of the Hoosier State, a beacon of journalistic impact has been shaping the course of Central Indiana for over a century. The IndyStar, with roots dating back to its maiden edition on June 6, 1903, has been at the forefront of impactful journalism, reaching millions and sparking significant changes in the lives of its readers. As a testament to its enduring commitment, the publication’s 2023 impact report illuminates a year of stories that drove tangible change and underscored the power of the press.

(Read Also: College Basketball Scores: Drexel, W. Kentucky, and Princeton Lead the Charge)

The Ripple Effect of Impactful Journalism

The IndyStar’s imprint is measured in real-world change, tracking 12 categories of impact that span from direct benefits to individuals, to policy changes, to institutional actions. The 2023 report showcases a spectrum of stories that spurred positive change, from the enactment of anti-bullying laws to the mobilization of funds supporting local causes.

A poignant tale that captured hearts was the tragic suicide of a young baseball talent, a story that served as a catalyst for change. The struggle of an Indianapolis family to secure a service dog, an investigation into the financial crisis plaguing the Indy housing agency, and the scrutiny of a church volunteer’s conduct were among other notable stories that not only informed readers but stimulated action and change.

(Read Also: Ohio State’s Basketball Performance Analysis: Maryland and Indiana Games)

Acknowledging the Pillars of Support

The IndyStar extends gratitude to its readers, subscribers, and partners like the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust and Glick Philanthropies. These entities have been instrumental in enabling the publication’s education and environmental reporting to be accessible to all readers.

Invitation to Join the Change-Making Journalism

As part of the USA TODAY Network, the IndyStar is extending an invitation to new subscribers to join and contribute to the ongoing mission of change-making journalism. The publication remains steadfast in its commitment to producing journalism that makes a difference, and the 2023 impact report is a powerful testament to this commitment.

Social Issues United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

