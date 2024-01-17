Indy Fuel's 'Star Wars' Night to Support Local Non-Profit Teachers' Treasures

Indianapolis-based non-profit Teachers' Treasures, known for providing free school supplies to local educators, has found a new ally in the Indy Fuel hockey team. The team's upcoming 'Star Wars' themed night on January 20, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, will serve not just as an entertainment event but also as a platform to support this vital educational cause. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the game commencing an hour later.

Intersecting Entertainment and Philanthropy

The 'Star Wars' night seeks to create a synergy between the captivating world of hockey and the globally popular Star Wars theme, all while promoting an opportunity for attendees to engage with the cause of supporting local educators. During the event, attendees can sign up for the 2024 Circle City Donut Dash, a 5K race benefitting Teachers' Treasures, scheduled for March 16. Participants will enjoy discounts on their registration fees.

Additional Incentives for Supporters

Indy Fuel is not stopping at discounts. The organization is offering additional incentives to those who contribute to Teachers' Treasures on the game night. Donors stand a chance to win signed memorabilia from Indy Fuel. Moreover, teachers who present their school ID will receive special gifts. The benefits extend past the event night for teachers participating in the Donut Dash, as they will be rewarded with a free shopping voucher and an invitation to a summer shopping event.

An Enthusiastic Response from Teachers' Treasures

Hanna Yaeger-Busch, the Director of Community Engagement at Teachers' Treasures, expressed her enthusiasm about this unique collaboration with Indy Fuel. She sees it as an excellent opportunity to raise awareness and garner support for the work Teachers' Treasures does in the community. Tickets for the Indy Fuel's 'Star Wars' night can be purchased through the team's ticket portal website.