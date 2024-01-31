Indy Free Tax Prep: Easing the Burden of Tax Season for Low-Income Households

With the turn of the calendar year, tax season is upon us, and for many, it brings the stress of complex forms and the fear of potential errors. Yet, thanks to the Indy Free Tax Prep program administered by United Way of Central Indiana, those earning less than $66,000 in 2023 can breathe easy. Offering free tax preparation services from late January to mid-April, the program aims to serve the residents of Boone, Hendricks, Marion, and Morgan counties.

Launching with Open House

The program commences with an open house at The Boner Center in Indianapolis, providing an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the services offered and how they can benefit. Over the past nine years, Indy Free Tax Prep's dedicated volunteers have prepared over 44,000 tax returns, enabling clients to receive more than $40 million in returns and saving them from expensive service fees.

Successful Collaboration for Community Support

Administered by United Way since 2015, the program operates through a successful collaboration involving the IRS, corporate sponsors, volunteers, and community organizations. Together, they've created a network of support that not only assists with tax preparation but also helps build a stronger and more resilient financial foundation for local families.

Online Assistance for Higher Income Bracket

Recognizing the diverse needs of the community, the program has extended its support to those with a household income of $79,000 or less who prefer online filing. MyFreeTaxes.com, a comprehensive and user-friendly online resource, is available to assist these individuals. The aim is to ensure that everyone, regardless of income level, has access to the resources they need come tax season.

As we navigate through the complexity of tax season, initiatives like Indy Free Tax Prep remind us of the power of community collaboration in supporting those in need. By offering free tax preparation services, they're helping improve the financial stability of thousands of individuals and families, shaping a more resilient community.