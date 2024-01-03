en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Industry Veteran Emily Campbell Joins BlackLine as Chief Marketing Officer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:41 am EST
Industry Veteran Emily Campbell Joins BlackLine as Chief Marketing Officer

BlackLine, Inc., a frontrunner in the realm of digital finance transformation, has welcomed on board industry veteran Emily Campbell as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in marketing leadership, Campbell is set to steer the global marketing strategy of BlackLine. The appointment comes at a time when the demand for automation, efficiency, financial governance, and risk management solutions in the Office of the CFO is witnessing a steep surge worldwide.

Driving Demand Generation for Enterprise Sales

One of the key highlights of Campbell’s career is her expertise in driving demand generation for enterprise sales, an attribute that is expected to significantly contribute to the strategic growth of BlackLine. Her past experience in senior marketing roles at Infinite Electronics, Arrow Electronics, and Dell Technologies has showcased her ability to elevate technology brands on a global scale.

Modernizing Accounting with Cloud-Based Solutions

BlackLine’s suite of cloud-based services aims to modernize accounting by unifying data and processes, automating repetitive tasks, and enhancing visibility and accountability. The company’s pioneering position in the cloud financial close market is well recognized, serving over 4,300 customers. With operations in various major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney, BlackLine is well-positioned to guide both large enterprises and midsize businesses through their digital finance transformation journeys.

Future Growth and Opportunities

The press release from BlackLine also touched upon the company’s forward-looking growth strategy and future opportunities. However, it also cautioned investors and stakeholders that actual results may vary based on various risks and uncertainties.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PLDT Global Corp. Enhances TINBO Platform to Empower Overseas Filipinos

By BNN Correspondents

Vernal Biosciences Bolsters Leadership Team with Experienced Executives

By Safak Costu

NetCents and Worldpay Collaborate to Boost Crypto Payment Acceptance

By BNN Correspondents

Unum Group to Discuss Q4 Results and 2024 Outlook in Upcoming Conference Call

By BNN Correspondents

CLEAR Premium Water Acquires KELZAI Volcanic Water, Aims for Luxury Ma ...
@Business · 1 min
CLEAR Premium Water Acquires KELZAI Volcanic Water, Aims for Luxury Ma ...
heart comment 0
Delaware Court Sheds Light on Disputes from Stock Purchase Agreement

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delaware Court Sheds Light on Disputes from Stock Purchase Agreement
Waverly Advisors Acquires StrategIQ Financial Group, Boosts its Assets Under Management to $9.8B

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Waverly Advisors Acquires StrategIQ Financial Group, Boosts its Assets Under Management to $9.8B
Resilience Amid Recession: The Strength of ‘Recession-Proof’ Industries

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Resilience Amid Recession: The Strength of 'Recession-Proof' Industries
Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sligro Food Group N.V. Posts Impressive 30.8% Revenue Growth in 2022
Latest Headlines
World News
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
22 seconds
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
22 seconds
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
46 seconds
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
55 seconds
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
2 mins
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
2 mins
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
3 mins
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
3 mins
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
4 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
13 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
28 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app