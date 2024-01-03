Industry Veteran Emily Campbell Joins BlackLine as Chief Marketing Officer

BlackLine, Inc., a frontrunner in the realm of digital finance transformation, has welcomed on board industry veteran Emily Campbell as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in marketing leadership, Campbell is set to steer the global marketing strategy of BlackLine. The appointment comes at a time when the demand for automation, efficiency, financial governance, and risk management solutions in the Office of the CFO is witnessing a steep surge worldwide.

Driving Demand Generation for Enterprise Sales

One of the key highlights of Campbell’s career is her expertise in driving demand generation for enterprise sales, an attribute that is expected to significantly contribute to the strategic growth of BlackLine. Her past experience in senior marketing roles at Infinite Electronics, Arrow Electronics, and Dell Technologies has showcased her ability to elevate technology brands on a global scale.

Modernizing Accounting with Cloud-Based Solutions

BlackLine’s suite of cloud-based services aims to modernize accounting by unifying data and processes, automating repetitive tasks, and enhancing visibility and accountability. The company’s pioneering position in the cloud financial close market is well recognized, serving over 4,300 customers. With operations in various major business centers including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney, BlackLine is well-positioned to guide both large enterprises and midsize businesses through their digital finance transformation journeys.

Future Growth and Opportunities

The press release from BlackLine also touched upon the company’s forward-looking growth strategy and future opportunities. However, it also cautioned investors and stakeholders that actual results may vary based on various risks and uncertainties.