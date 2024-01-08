en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Industrial Giants to Pay $7.2 Million for Pollution in Ohio’s Watershed

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
Industrial Giants to Pay $7.2 Million for Pollution in Ohio’s Watershed

Five industrial giants, Ohio Refining Co., Chevron USA, Energy Transfer LLC, Pilkington North America, and Chemtrade Logistics have agreed to pay a combined total of over $7.2 million to the U.S. federal government. This decision comes as a resolution to allegations of natural resource damages stemming from historical industrial discharges into Duck and Otter Creeks in the Maumee River watershed near Toledo, Ohio. The announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Justice and is still awaiting the final nod from a federal judge.

Understanding the Case

The companies were accused of releasing oil or hazardous substances, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, arsenic, and lead, into the Duck and Otter Creeks. These creeks, along with adjoining wetlands, floodplain areas, and uplands, are home to a critical habitat for migratory birds and fish. Not only do they play an essential role in maintaining local biodiversity, but they also support hunting and fishing activities that are significant to the local community.

Implications for the Environment

This settlement is more than just a financial penalty. The funds are earmarked for restoration work to significantly improve the environment in the area of the Maumee River and nearby Lake Erie, where the creeks eventually flow into. In essence, it is a step towards rectifying the environmental impacts of past industrial practices in the region.

What Comes Next

While the settlements have been agreed upon, they are still subject to a 30-day comment period and await final court approval. The case underscores the pressing need for industries to engage in sustainable practices and highlights the ongoing efforts by the federal government to hold companies accountable for environmental damages.

0
United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
12 seconds ago
Unsealed Documents Uncover Further Insights into Jeffrey Epstein Case
A new cache of documents tied to the infamous financier, Jeffrey Epstein, has been unsealed, offering further insight into the activities and associations of the disgraced magnate. These records originate from a 2017 defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s long-term associate, and their release is a victory for the Miami Herald
Unsealed Documents Uncover Further Insights into Jeffrey Epstein Case
Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024
59 seconds ago
Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024
US Homebuyer Confidence Rises in Anticipation of Lower 2024 Loan Rates
1 min ago
US Homebuyer Confidence Rises in Anticipation of Lower 2024 Loan Rates
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
38 seconds ago
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Hero Husky Discovers Multiple Gas Leaks, Prevents Potential Disaster
50 seconds ago
Hero Husky Discovers Multiple Gas Leaks, Prevents Potential Disaster
DoorDash Suspends Operations Amid Blizzard Warnings in Southeast Colorado
53 seconds ago
DoorDash Suspends Operations Amid Blizzard Warnings in Southeast Colorado
Latest Headlines
World News
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
38 seconds
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
1 min
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
1 min
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
1 min
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
2 mins
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
2 mins
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
2 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2 mins
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
3 mins
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app