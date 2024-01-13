INDOT Announces Major Road Realignment Project in Wells County

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) in partnership with Butler, Fairman and Seufert Inc., has submitted a Notice of Intent to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The notice pertains to an upcoming construction project involving the realignment of County Home Road and CR 450 E in Harrison Township, Wells County, Indiana. The project, bearing the designation number 1802955, is expected to commence in Spring 2024 and conclude by Fall 2025.

Geographical Scope and Environmental Impact

The project’s coordinates extend from 40 degrees 42 minutes 45 seconds North, 85 degrees 08 minutes 30 seconds West to 40 degrees 43 minutes 00 seconds North, 85 degrees 08 minutes 15 seconds West. This construction will potentially impact the Sixmile Creek watershed, falling under the NPDES stormwater general permit rule for construction activities.

Public Participation and Contact

For further inquiries or comments about this project, individuals can reach out to Sam Haffley at [email protected] or call 317-713-4615. INDOT encourages public participation, ensuring transparency and community involvement in their initiatives.

Additional INDOT Projects

In addition to this project, INDOT has several other projects in the pipeline. This includes the Improve 64 project, which will add travel lanes to Interstate 64 and implement various improvements to reduce traffic congestion. The construction is slated to start in late 2025 and end by late 2028. The project also involves the installation of noise barriers and the widening of the bridge over Cherry Street in New Albany. The public hearing for this project saw attendees expressing concerns about potential choke points. The comment period for the project ends on January 25.

The Indiana Toll Road Concession Co., owned by Australia-based IFM Investors, is also planning a fourth phase of its Pavement Upgrade for a Superior Highway project. This project involves rehabilitating a 34-mile stretch of the highway near the Ohio border and widening 26 bridge decks. The projected cost for the fourth and fifth phases combined is $150 million, with the fifth phase planned for about 10 miles near the Illinois border. Construction for phase four is scheduled to start in 2025.