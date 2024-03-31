Indigenous Data Sovereignty: Echo Hawk's Fight Against Urban Indigenous Erasure

Abigail Echo Hawk, citizen of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma and executive vice chair at the Seattle Indian Health Board, is pioneering the movement for Indigenous data sovereignty. Echo Hawk, also the director of the Urban Indian Health Institute, critiques the systemic erasure of urban Indigenous people in governmental data sets, advocating for Indigenous-led data collection and analysis.

Indigenous Data Sovereignty: A Movement Gains Momentum

Indigenous data sovereignty emphasizes the right of Indigenous nations to govern their own data, from collection to sharing. Echo Hawk's leadership in this area is a response to the frequent omission of Indigenous people in official data sets, which she argues undermines the fulfillment of treaty obligations and conceals systemic issues like the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Her organization's 2018 report highlighted significant gaps in law enforcement databases, sparking legislative changes in the United States.

Reclaiming Control: Indigenous Communities Lead the Way

Across North America, Indigenous communities are reclaiming their data to tell their own stories and address historical injustices. The Survivors Secretariat in Six Nations, Ontario, for instance, focuses on preserving residential school data within Indigenous communities. This initiative, among others, demonstrates how data sovereignty facilitates the correction of biased records and supports the healing process for communities impacted by colonial policies.

Technology as a Tool for Sovereignty

Indigenous technology companies like Animikii are developing tools to ensure that Indigenous communities have control over their data. These efforts are crucial for projects such as the database for the Survivors Secretariat, which aims to consolidate records related to the Mohawk Institute residential school. Secure and respectful handling of sensitive information underscores the importance of Indigenous data sovereignty in healing and empowerment.

As the movement for Indigenous data sovereignty grows, it challenges long-standing narratives and practices that have marginalized Indigenous voices. By taking control of their data, Indigenous communities are not only addressing historical injustices but are also laying the foundation for future resilience and self-determination. Echo Hawk's work, alongside that of many others, signals a pivotal shift towards recognizing and respecting Indigenous sovereignty in all its forms.