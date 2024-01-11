Indiana’s Hamilton Southeastern Schools to Establish On-site Child Care with $750k Grant

Hamilton Southeastern Schools (HSE) in Indiana has been awarded a grant worth $750,000 by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. The grant aims to establish an on-site child care program for district employees. The program is designed to cater to children from infancy through preschool age. The initiative is set to be self-sustaining through user fees from the 2024-25 school year onwards.

Financial Implications and Benefits

During the school board meeting on January 10, HSE Chief Finance Officer Katy Dowling presented the framework for the program. The grant is expected to free the district from the financial strain of the initial costs, which could have otherwise affected other district programs. Costs covered by the grant encompass items such as equipment, operational expenses, and a portion of the overheads. However, the district may still bear some costs related to necessary renovations, which would be funded through bond funds.

The on-site child care program is expected to bolster employee recruitment and retention. Moreover, it is intended to increase the overall childcare capacity within the community.

Execution and Expansion Plans

The next phase involves the formation of an implementation team, consultations with experts, surveying employee needs, and evaluating suitable spaces within school facilities. The program is set to kick off on a small scale and will expand in line with available resources.

Additional Board Topics

Other points of discussion at the board meeting included a partial summary judgment in a discrimination lawsuit involving Carmel Clay Schools, Hamilton County Commissioner Dillinger’s reelection filing, the competition season for Westfield High School’s robotics team, a state grant for setting up Hamilton County polling places, and a matching grant for the Westfield Washington Public Library.