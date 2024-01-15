en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indiana’s General Fund Revenue Surpasses Forecasts; West Virginia’s Gas and Oil Sector Boosts Economy

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST
Indiana’s General Fund Revenue Surpasses Forecasts; West Virginia’s Gas and Oil Sector Boosts Economy

Indiana’s financial landscape glowed brighter in December as General Fund revenues surpassed expectations, according to a report by the Indiana State Budget Agency. The state’s coffers swelled to nearly $2 billion, 13.3% over the revised forecast for December 2023 and a significant 16.7% jump from the revenue collected in December of the previous year.

Income Tax Collections Skyrocket

The report underscored the notable surge in individual income tax collections, which significantly outperformed projections. The state raked in $768 million, a whopping $232 million beyond the forecast and $228 million more than the prior year’s figures. This fiscal windfall underscores the state’s robust economic performance and the resilience of its taxpayers amidst ongoing global economic challenges.

Sales Tax Collections Miss the Mark

However, not all financial indicators hit the bullseye. Sales tax collections slightly missed their target, falling short by a marginal 0.3% of the estimated amount for the month. Despite this minor setback, the overall fiscal picture for the state appears positive with strong income tax collections compensating for any shortfalls.

West Virginia’s Gas and Oil Industry Fuels State Economy

Meanwhile, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia’s (GO-WV) annual Gas Facts report confirmed West Virginia’s significant contribution to America’s natural gas supply. As the nation’s fourth largest natural gas producer, West Virginia provides approximately 10% of the total natural gas supply. The state’s natural gas production saw a 6% rise to 2.8 trillion cubic feet in 2022. The combined severance tax revenue from natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids contributed a hefty 70% of the over $1 billion allocated to the state General Revenue Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. This flourishing sector employs more than 17,000 direct jobs in the state and over 73,000 indirect jobs, injecting nearly $13 billion into the state’s economy.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
16 seconds ago
Fox Crossing's Americana Pipedream Apparel: A Rapidly Growing Military Surplus Business
Childhood friends turned business partners, Logan McGrath and Aiden Olson, are making significant strides in the military surplus industry. Their company, Americana Pipedream Apparel, has recently acquired a notable property in Fox Crossing formerly occupied by Harp Gallery Antiques & Furniture. Acquisition of a New Frontier The property, located at 2495 Northern Road, was bought
Fox Crossing's Americana Pipedream Apparel: A Rapidly Growing Military Surplus Business
Inauguration of JW Marriott Hotel Marks Milestone in Oman's Tourism Development
35 seconds ago
Inauguration of JW Marriott Hotel Marks Milestone in Oman's Tourism Development
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
37 seconds ago
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
ATI's Consistent Earnings Growth and Insider Ownership Portend Potential Investment Opportunity
21 seconds ago
ATI's Consistent Earnings Growth and Insider Ownership Portend Potential Investment Opportunity
2023 CPI in Azerbaijan: An Analysis of Price Changes and Economic Implications
24 seconds ago
2023 CPI in Azerbaijan: An Analysis of Price Changes and Economic Implications
Google Business Profiles Unveils 'View Market Comparison' Feature for Hotels
28 seconds ago
Google Business Profiles Unveils 'View Market Comparison' Feature for Hotels
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
18 seconds
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
24 seconds
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
32 seconds
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
37 seconds
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
38 seconds
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
40 seconds
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
MLK Day Showdown: Atlanta Hawks Favorites Against San Antonio Spurs, Predicts SportsLine
42 seconds
MLK Day Showdown: Atlanta Hawks Favorites Against San Antonio Spurs, Predicts SportsLine
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
57 seconds
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government
58 seconds
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Calls for Transparency and Accountability in Government
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
11 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
59 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app