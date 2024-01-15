Indiana’s General Fund Revenue Surpasses Forecasts; West Virginia’s Gas and Oil Sector Boosts Economy

Indiana’s financial landscape glowed brighter in December as General Fund revenues surpassed expectations, according to a report by the Indiana State Budget Agency. The state’s coffers swelled to nearly $2 billion, 13.3% over the revised forecast for December 2023 and a significant 16.7% jump from the revenue collected in December of the previous year.

Income Tax Collections Skyrocket

The report underscored the notable surge in individual income tax collections, which significantly outperformed projections. The state raked in $768 million, a whopping $232 million beyond the forecast and $228 million more than the prior year’s figures. This fiscal windfall underscores the state’s robust economic performance and the resilience of its taxpayers amidst ongoing global economic challenges.

Sales Tax Collections Miss the Mark

However, not all financial indicators hit the bullseye. Sales tax collections slightly missed their target, falling short by a marginal 0.3% of the estimated amount for the month. Despite this minor setback, the overall fiscal picture for the state appears positive with strong income tax collections compensating for any shortfalls.

West Virginia’s Gas and Oil Industry Fuels State Economy

Meanwhile, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia’s (GO-WV) annual Gas Facts report confirmed West Virginia’s significant contribution to America’s natural gas supply. As the nation’s fourth largest natural gas producer, West Virginia provides approximately 10% of the total natural gas supply. The state’s natural gas production saw a 6% rise to 2.8 trillion cubic feet in 2022. The combined severance tax revenue from natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids contributed a hefty 70% of the over $1 billion allocated to the state General Revenue Fund for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. This flourishing sector employs more than 17,000 direct jobs in the state and over 73,000 indirect jobs, injecting nearly $13 billion into the state’s economy.