Indianapolis Zoo to Host 37th Annual Zoobilation: A Fusion of Conservation and Celebration

The clock is ticking as the Indianapolis Zoo gears up to host the 37th annual Zoobilation, slated for Friday, June 14, 2024. The black-tie fundraising event, the largest in the Midwest, is an evening dedicated to supporting the zoo's animal conservation mission. The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a Premium Experience, followed by general admission from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Zoobilation: A Night of Conservation and Celebration

Each year, Zoobilation attracts guests from across Central Indiana to partake in this spectacular event. The evening is not just about glamour and entertainment; it's an opportunity to contribute to the care of 1,400 animals and 48,000 plants. The funds raised also support global conservation efforts. The event is a harmonious blend of philanthropy and fun, with attendees enjoying live music on multiple stages and indulging in premium foods and beverages presented by restaurants from Central Indiana.

Premium Experience: A Notch Above the Rest

The Premium Experience, presented by Ice Miller LLP, offers guests an elevated Zoobilation experience. Early entry, exclusive food and drink options, and unique animal encounters are just some of the perks of this experience. Additionally, guests are offered priority parking, a welcome gift, and access to the air-conditioned Chimpanzee Central Lounge. This is an opportunity for guests to make the most of their evening while contributing to the zoo's conservation efforts.

Ticketing and Member Discounts

Starting Thursday, tickets for Zoobilation will be available for purchase online via the Indianapolis Zoo website. Zoo Members are eligible for a discount by providing their member ID number during ticket purchase. There's a limit of 8 tickets per transaction, with a maximum of 4 discounted tickets per member.