en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Indianapolis Woman’s Lifelong Dream of Space Journey Realized Posthumously

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
Indianapolis Woman’s Lifelong Dream of Space Journey Realized Posthumously

Jo Ann Holder, an Indianapolis woman with a deep-seated fascination for the cosmos, is set to posthumously realize her lifelong dream of journeying into space. In an extraordinary testament to a mother’s enduring passion, her son, Joe Cassady, has arranged a space burial service with Celestis, a pioneer in the field of memorial spaceflights. Holder’s ashes will be carried into the vast expanse of the cosmos in a petite capsule, alongside the remains of over 260 other individuals, all tethered by a shared dream of touching the stars.

Holder’s Space Fascination

Holder’s fascination with space wasn’t of recent origin. Her interest in the celestial bodies can be traced back to the era of President John F. Kennedy, who was instrumental in advancing the U.S. space program. Holder’s awe for the infinite cosmos remained unswerving throughout her life, even as she served as a school resource officer with Indianapolis Public Schools, ensuring the safety and well-being of future generations.

Final Journey to the Stars

The launch, set to take place from the historic Cape Canaveral, Florida, will propel Holder’s ashes into an eternal orbit around the sun. The cost of securing an everlasting place among the stars starts at $2,500. However, for Cassady, the opportunity to honor his mother’s dream is an invaluable gift. This celestial tribute is not just about fulfilling a last wish. It is a son’s loving gesture to celebrate his mother’s passion, ensuring her spirit continues to explore the mysteries of the universe, just as she had dreamt.

A New Era of Space Burials

This celestial send-off marks a milestone in the evolution of burial traditions, reflecting on our age-old desire to touch the infinite cosmos. As we continue to push the boundaries of human potential, it also magnifies the question of how we choose to remember and honor our loved ones. In this case, a space burial serves as a sublime testament to a lifelong passion, forever etching Jo Ann Holder’s name among the stars.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Joseph Larry Head: A Legacy Remembered

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue

By Muhammad Jawad

Young Man Faces Serious Charges Following Domestic Battery Incident in Bloomington

By Geeta Pillai

Metso Corporation Lands Significant Five-Year Life Cycle Services Contract

By Shivani Chauhan

Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 P ...
@Elections · 3 mins
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 P ...
heart comment 0
Central Illinois: A Weekend of Engagements and Remembrances

By Momen Zellmi

Central Illinois: A Weekend of Engagements and Remembrances
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game

By Salman Khan

Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters

By Wojciech Zylm

Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game

By Salman Khan

Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
27 seconds
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
1 min
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
1 min
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
2 mins
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
2 mins
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
2 mins
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
2 mins
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
3 mins
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
3 mins
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
11 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
42 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app