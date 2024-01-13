en English
Education

Indianapolis Public Schools to Host ‘Prepping for Success: The 3E’s & College Prep’ Workshop

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Indianapolis Public Schools to Host ‘Prepping for Success: The 3E’s & College Prep’ Workshop

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is set to host a free workshop, ‘Prepping for Success: The 3E’s & College Prep,’ at Arsenal Tech High School, a move that reflects IPS’ commitment to guiding students and their families on their educational and professional journeys. Scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event seeks to provide holistic support for post-secondary education and career planning.

Supporting Students Beyond Classroom Walls

The workshop is designed to help IPS students and their families navigate the often complex processes that come with planning for life after high school. To this end, attendees will receive assistance with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), a critical step for securing college funding. Furthermore, they will have access to scholarship information and applications, a valuable resource for those looking to offset college costs.

Expanding Opportunities: Internships, Mentorships, and More

In addition to the financial aspects of college preparation, the workshop will also delve into career exploration. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about various mentorship and internship offerings, as well as different career paths available to them. Through sessions with industry experts and academic counselors, students will gain insights into the realities of the professional world, equipping them with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their futures.

A Navigational Tool for Success

At the helm of this initiative is Ashley Beverly, the IPS Family and Community Engagement manager and project lead for the IPS Family Academy. Beverly stressed the importance of the workshop as a navigational tool for students and parents, aiming to provide a roadmap towards a successful academic and professional future. Registration for the event is open online, welcoming all interested attendees.

Education United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

