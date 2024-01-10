en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Indianapolis’ Old National Centre Offers $20.24 Tickets in New Year Promotion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
Indianapolis’ Old National Centre Offers $20.24 Tickets in New Year Promotion

Indianapolis, the vibrant heart of Indiana, is setting the stage for a unique New Year celebration with a bumper concert offer at the Old National Centre. The city’s cherished venue is ringing in 2024 with a special promotional deal that promises not just entertainment but also affordability. Beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, select shows will feature tickets priced at a symbolic $20.24.

Offer Details

The promotion, which lasts until 11:59 p.m. on January 15, is subject to ticket availability for each show. It emphasizes the venue’s commitment to making live performances accessible to as many people as possible. The offer is exclusively available online, ensuring a hassle-free booking experience for music lovers.

Participating Shows

A full listing of participating shows has been made available on the Old National Centre’s website. This transparency ensures that potential concert-goers can plan their outing in advance, choosing from a variety of genres and artists featured in the promotion.

Implications for Indianapolis’ Music Scene

This initiative by the Old National Centre not only gives residents of Indianapolis a reason to celebrate but also bolsters the city’s thriving music scene. The discount offer is expected to draw in larger audiences, thereby fostering community engagement and underscoring the city’s cultural vibrancy.

While the $20.24 ticket offer is an exciting opportunity for music enthusiasts, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting local venues and artists, especially in a post-pandemic world where the arts industry is finding its footing again. As we step into 2024, initiatives like these are a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the arts community, even in challenging times.

0
United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
11 seconds ago
Meteorologists Forecast Major Snow Cover Expansion Across the US
Blanketing the United States in a pristine white cloak, snow cover has seen a dramatic increase in recent days. According to meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette, this is just the beginning of an active storm track predicted to continue into the following week. Their forecast suggests several regions are poised to experience their inaugural
Meteorologists Forecast Major Snow Cover Expansion Across the US
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
49 seconds ago
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
57 seconds ago
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
Estes Park School District Faces National Wave of Explosives Threats
21 seconds ago
Estes Park School District Faces National Wave of Explosives Threats
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
22 seconds ago
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
31 seconds ago
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
23 seconds
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
32 seconds
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
50 seconds
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
58 seconds
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
1 min
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
1 min
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
2 mins
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
2 mins
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
2 mins
Eric Cole and PXG Clubs: A Tale of Success on the PGA Tour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
11 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app