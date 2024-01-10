Indianapolis’ Old National Centre Offers $20.24 Tickets in New Year Promotion

Indianapolis, the vibrant heart of Indiana, is setting the stage for a unique New Year celebration with a bumper concert offer at the Old National Centre. The city’s cherished venue is ringing in 2024 with a special promotional deal that promises not just entertainment but also affordability. Beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, select shows will feature tickets priced at a symbolic $20.24.

Offer Details

The promotion, which lasts until 11:59 p.m. on January 15, is subject to ticket availability for each show. It emphasizes the venue’s commitment to making live performances accessible to as many people as possible. The offer is exclusively available online, ensuring a hassle-free booking experience for music lovers.

Participating Shows

A full listing of participating shows has been made available on the Old National Centre’s website. This transparency ensures that potential concert-goers can plan their outing in advance, choosing from a variety of genres and artists featured in the promotion.

Implications for Indianapolis’ Music Scene

This initiative by the Old National Centre not only gives residents of Indianapolis a reason to celebrate but also bolsters the city’s thriving music scene. The discount offer is expected to draw in larger audiences, thereby fostering community engagement and underscoring the city’s cultural vibrancy.

While the $20.24 ticket offer is an exciting opportunity for music enthusiasts, it also serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting local venues and artists, especially in a post-pandemic world where the arts industry is finding its footing again. As we step into 2024, initiatives like these are a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the arts community, even in challenging times.