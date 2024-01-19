Indiana Toll Road Implements Winter Weather Ban to Ensure Road Safety

Amidst the grip of winter, the Indiana Toll Road (ITR) has declared a Winter Weather Ban, set to be in effect from 10:00 pm ET on January 18th until 7:00 am ET on January 20th. Spanning from the Illinois state line up to St. Joseph County, Indiana, at Mile Marker 96, the ban is a preventive measure intended to safeguard the roads during harsh winter weather conditions.

Advertisment

A Proactive Response

The ban targets specific types of vehicles, notably triple-tractor-trailers, high-profile long-doubles, and high-profile oversize permit loads. By imposing such restrictions, the ITR aims to mitigate the risks associated with these vehicles, which are more prone to accidents in severe weather conditions due to their size and weight.

Exercising Caution on the Roads

Advertisment

Drivers who will be traversing the roadways during the ban are urged to exercise extreme caution and to reduce their speed significantly. The combination of high-speed winds, snowfall, and icy roads can lead to poor visibility and slippery surfaces, drastically increasing the risk of accidents.

Reevaluation and Possible Extension

The ITR has also announced a scheduled reevaluation of the situation on Friday at 9:00 pm ET. The purpose of this review is to assess the ongoing weather conditions and decide whether the ban needs to be extended beyond the initial end time. This proactive approach underscores the ITR's commitment to prioritizing safety over convenience during these challenging winter months.