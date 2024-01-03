en English
Law

Indiana State Police Academy Graduates 28 New Troopers

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Indiana State Police Academy Graduates 28 New Troopers

On December 21, 2024, the 84th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy marked a significant milestone with the graduation of 28 new troopers. The recruits underwent an exhaustive 24-week training regimen, accumulating over 1,200 hours of comprehensive instruction. This state-of-the-art training covered a wide range of critical police skills, including knowledge of criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, and firearms proficiency.

A New Chapter Begins

Two of these fresh faces reported to the Indiana State Police Pendleton District on January 2, 2024, to kick-start their three-month field training. Mentored by seasoned officers, the new troopers are set to refine their skills in real-world situations. Their journey will culminate in a solo patrol upon successful completion of this phase.

Rising from the Ranks

Among the cohort is 21-year-old Maximus G. Disney, a native of Rushville. Trooper Disney’s experience spans work with the Indiana Department of Corrections and as an Internet Tower Climber. His assignment will cover the south zone, extending over Henry, Wayne, Fayette, Rush, and Union County. Disney, who currently resides in Rush County, is ready to embrace his new role, contributing to the law enforcement efforts of his home state.

Building a Safer Indiana

The newly graduated troopers are now deployed across the state, each bringing a unique blend of skills, experiences, and dedication to their posts. This influx of new troopers showcases the Indiana State Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its residents. The comprehensive training these officers have received equips them to handle the challenging and unpredictable nature of their duties, thus underpinning a safer Indiana.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

