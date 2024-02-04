Indiana NRC Seeks Public Input on Proposed Deer Hunting Regulations Changes

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has launched an open invitation for public comments on proposed alterations to the state's deer hunting regulations. The commission aims to streamline and simplify the existing rules to make them easily comprehensible for hunters.

Proposed Changes to Hunting Regulations

Central to the proposed changes is the introduction of a statewide bag limit of six antlerless deer and the inception of a County Antlerless Bag Limit. The commission is also looking to incorporate the use of crossbow equipment under the archery license, among other adjustments to the hunting regulations.

Public Participation and Feedback

To foster public engagement, the NRC has established an online platform where individuals can convey their thoughts and feedback on the proposed amendments. The deadline for public comments is slated for March 20.

Public Hearing on the Changes

A public hearing is scheduled for the same day. It will be held at the Garrison at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis and will also be accessible online via Microsoft Teams. The NRC has ensured that additional details on the proposed changes, as well as the necessary login credentials for the online hearing, are available on their official website.

For those with queries regarding the proposed deer hunting rule changes, the NRC has provided avenues for contact via phone or email. This move underscores the commission's commitment to transparency and public participation in the decision-making process.