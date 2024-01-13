Indiana Moves to Ban Adversarial Countries from Purchasing Farmland

In Indiana, a legislative move is underway to guard the state’s farmland from foreign acquisition, specifically by countries identified as adversarial. State Representative Kendell Culp, a full-time farmer himself, has introduced a bill—House Bill 1183—that seeks to ban entities from Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Venezuela from purchasing or leasing farmland in the state.

Preventing Foreign Acquisition of Indiana’s Farmland

The bill put forth by Culp mandates that potential buyers sign an affidavit, guaranteeing no ownership ties to the identified adversarial countries. Those found in violation of this mandate will have their farmland seized and resold, with the Indiana Attorney General wielding the power to enforce this rule.

But the bill extends its protective reach beyond just land. It also aims to shield water, mineral, and riparian rights from foreign acquisition, thereby adding another layer of safeguarding the state’s resources.

A Broader, National Context

This state-level initiative mirrors a similar move on the federal front. The Protecting America’s Agricultural Land from Foreign Harm Act, introduced in 2023 by Senators Mike Braun and Jon Tester, also aims to restrict foreign adversaries from acquiring U.S. agricultural land. The federal bill, much like HB 1183, underscores the importance of protecting America’s agricultural security.

The issue of foreign ownership of U.S. land has long been contentious, and these legislative attempts reflect the ongoing efforts to ensure domestic control over the nation’s agricultural resources.

Support on the State Level

HB 1183 has garnered support within the state’s legislative circles. State Representatives Mike Aylesworth and Chris Jeter have co-sponsored the bill, reinforcing its standing. The bill is slated for a hearing in the Indiana House Agriculture Committee on January 29, marking the next step in its legislative journey.