Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day: Bridging the Gap between Veterans and Legislators

On Tuesday, veterans from Northwest Indiana are granted an unique opportunity to attend the 10th annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day held at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Organized with a noble vision, this event fosters open dialogue between veterans and elected representatives from the Indiana General Assembly, focusing on legislative matters that directly impact the lives of veterans.

Facilitating Dialogue and Recognizing Achievements

The program, scheduled to commence at 9 a.m., features several highlights including recognition of honored guests, discussions on the legislative successes for veterans, and a presentation for the Chair of Honor. The event will be graced by the presence of Keith Williams, a distinguished Hoosier veteran currently vested with responsibilities at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who will deliver the keynote speech.

Providing Resources and Opportunities

More than a meeting of minds, this event provides veterans the opportunity to access resources from across the state. It enables them to connect directly with legislators, thereby playing a significant role in shaping policies that impact their lives. The day will also witness the induction of fifteen Hoosiers from different corners of the state into the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame, a recognition of their unparalleled contribution.

Paving Way for Participation and Interaction

In an effort to make the event accessible, a free shuttle service has been arranged from Wicker Park in Highland for those interested in attending, with prior seat reservation being the only requirement. The day is punctuated with interaction sessions and opportunities to visit 50 exhibitor booths. Members from the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will be assisting veterans throughout the day. Complimentary donuts and coffee will be served to start the day, followed by a sumptuous lunch after the program.