en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day: Bridging the Gap between Veterans and Legislators

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:44 pm EST
Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day: Bridging the Gap between Veterans and Legislators

On Tuesday, veterans from Northwest Indiana are granted an unique opportunity to attend the 10th annual Indiana Military Veterans Legislative Day held at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Organized with a noble vision, this event fosters open dialogue between veterans and elected representatives from the Indiana General Assembly, focusing on legislative matters that directly impact the lives of veterans.

Facilitating Dialogue and Recognizing Achievements

The program, scheduled to commence at 9 a.m., features several highlights including recognition of honored guests, discussions on the legislative successes for veterans, and a presentation for the Chair of Honor. The event will be graced by the presence of Keith Williams, a distinguished Hoosier veteran currently vested with responsibilities at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who will deliver the keynote speech.

Providing Resources and Opportunities

More than a meeting of minds, this event provides veterans the opportunity to access resources from across the state. It enables them to connect directly with legislators, thereby playing a significant role in shaping policies that impact their lives. The day will also witness the induction of fifteen Hoosiers from different corners of the state into the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame, a recognition of their unparalleled contribution.

Paving Way for Participation and Interaction

In an effort to make the event accessible, a free shuttle service has been arranged from Wicker Park in Highland for those interested in attending, with prior seat reservation being the only requirement. The day is punctuated with interaction sessions and opportunities to visit 50 exhibitor booths. Members from the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will be assisting veterans throughout the day. Complimentary donuts and coffee will be served to start the day, followed by a sumptuous lunch after the program.

0
Military United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
2 mins ago
RAF Heroes' Dark Post-War Legacy: Smuggling Gold and Arms
In a startling revelation, newly declassified police records have unveiled a clandestine post-World War II smuggling operation involving two celebrated RAF pilots from the Battle of Britain, Kazimierz Sporny and Jan Zumbach. The documents, unearthed from the National Archives in Kew, detail an intricate investigation by the Metropolitan Police and the Ministry of Civil Aviation
RAF Heroes' Dark Post-War Legacy: Smuggling Gold and Arms
Indian Army Commander Reviews Border Defense, Commends Forces
40 mins ago
Indian Army Commander Reviews Border Defense, Commends Forces
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
46 mins ago
Vermont Trooper's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Duty and Truth
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: Indian Navy Veterans Share Maritime Tales
6 mins ago
Armed Forces Veterans' Day: Indian Navy Veterans Share Maritime Tales
Homes for Our Troops Gifts Adapted Home to War Veteran
11 mins ago
Homes for Our Troops Gifts Adapted Home to War Veteran
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
37 mins ago
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Latest Headlines
World News
Imam Khataev Secures North American Boxing Federation Title, Maintaining Unbeaten Streak
6 seconds
Imam Khataev Secures North American Boxing Federation Title, Maintaining Unbeaten Streak
Extreme Cold Tests Players and Fans During NFL Game
13 seconds
Extreme Cold Tests Players and Fans During NFL Game
Chris Heck's Infectious Enthusiasm for Aston Villa FC and the Rise of U.S. Investment in English Football
1 min
Chris Heck's Infectious Enthusiasm for Aston Villa FC and the Rise of U.S. Investment in English Football
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
1 min
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
3 mins
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
3 mins
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
3 mins
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
3 mins
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
4 mins
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app