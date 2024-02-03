Indiana Man Strikes Luck with $250,000 Lottery Win

It was an ordinary day for Bradley Ficus, a resident of Jasonville, Indiana, until a routine stop at the Country Mart gas station changed his life forever. Bradley, an avid player of the Hoosier Lottery scratch-offs, had his world turned upside down when he scratched off a Platinum Payout ticket to reveal a whopping $250,000 prize.

Fateful Stop at the Gas Station

Bradley's journey to his big win began with a simple alert from his vehicle's low fuel light. Responding to the call, he pulled into the Country Mart gas station, a place he frequented not just for fuel, but also for his habit of buying lottery scratch-offs. Little did he know, this particular visit would result in a life-changing discovery.

From Disbelief to Joy

Bradley's girlfriend, often the recipient of his playful jokes about winning big, initially dismissed the win as yet another jest. However, the reality of the situation soon sank in. Upon verifying the win through the Hoosier Lottery app, Bradley was overcome with joy and disbelief, his eyes welling up with tears of happiness.

A Future Transformed

With this substantial win, Bradley's future plans have taken a bright turn. He intends to use the winnings to make a down payment on a house and buy a camper, providing a stable home and the potential for adventurous getaways. Furthermore, he plans to invest a portion of his winnings, showcasing a prudent financial mind.

Platinum Payout is a $10 game offering players a chance to win big, with odds of one in 3.76. Tickets are available at various retail locations and can also be purchased online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Players are reminded to gamble responsibly, with resources available for those seeking help with gambling problems.