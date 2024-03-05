Indiana Man Charged After High-Speed Crash Ejects Baby, Injures Mother in Schererville

Stuart W. Roane, a 57-year-old Marion, Indiana resident, faces serious legal repercussions following a harrowing incident in September that left a woman and her 1-year-old daughter with significant injuries. The crash, a result of Roane allegedly driving at an alarming speed of 117 miles per hour while under the influence of cocaine, took place at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Burr Street in Schererville, Indiana.

Details of the Collision

On the evening of September 23, emergency responders were dispatched to a devastating scene where a blue Ford Escape was torn in half following a collision with Roane's gray Chevrolet Malibu. Witnesses reported that Roane had run a red light at a high speed, leading to the violent impact that ejected a baby girl from the vehicle in her car seat, causing her and her mother severe injuries. Both victims were immediately attended to, with the baby being sent to Chicago for precautionary brain scans due to the nature of her injuries.

Investigation and Charges

Following the incident, Roane was taken into custody and charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance in blood, a Level 5 felony, along with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment and reckless driving, both class A misdemeanors. Despite not testing positive for alcohol, Roane's toxicology test revealed the presence of cocaine. His actions and the subsequent investigation have led to a deeper inquiry into the circumstances leading up to the crash, including his claim of medical issues contributing to the incident.

Impact and Implications

The crash not only resulted in physical harm to the victims but also raised questions about road safety, substance abuse while driving, and the legal consequences of reckless behavior on the road. Roane's arrest and the charges against him serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired driving and the severe implications it has on innocent lives. As the legal proceedings unfold, this case continues to be a focal point for discussions on road safety and the need for stringent measures against impaired driving.